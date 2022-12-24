scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi retires from football

The 35-year-old Matuidi won the World Cup in 2018 and made the last of his 84 appearances for Les Bleus three years ago.

Blaise Matuidi played as a defensive midfielder for MLS side Inter Miami. (Twitter/MLS)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi announced his retirement from soccer.

The 35-year-old Matuidi won the World Cup in 2018 and made the last of his 84 appearances for Les Bleus three years ago.

“Football, I loved you so much. Football, you gave me so much, but the time has come to say stop,” Matuidi wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve achieved my dreams as a child, as a man. It’s with a lump in my throat that I’m turning the page now.”

A tough ball-winner with great stamina and good passing skills, the midfielder also had an eye for goal when he pushed forward. He won four French league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and three straight in Italy with Juventus.

After playing two seasons in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, he was without a club this year.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Matuidi played for Troyes and Saint-Etienne before joining PSG in 2011.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

He scored 33 goals in 295 games for PSG and was twice voted into the French league’s team of the season.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:13:55 pm
Next Story

Futuristic education system being created through NEP: PM Modi

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close