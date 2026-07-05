Who will France face in Round of 16? Full bracket & path to final for Mbappe & Co.

Two-time FIFA World Cup champions France moved a step closer to completing their unfinished business from 2022 after overcoming a surprisingly tough Paraguay side in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia to book their place in the quarterfinals.
The win made Les Bleus the second team to confirm their spot in the last eight, as the World Cup 2026 gets its first quarterfinal matchup.
The road to the semifinals and beyond, however, will not be easy for Didier Deschamps’ side. Led by goalscoring machine Kylian Mbappé, France will now face an African powerhouse in Morocco, who thrashed Canada 3-0 in the first Round of 16 match earlier on Sunday in Houston.
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Both sides will take on each other in the first quarterfinal at the Boston Stadium, Foxborough, on July 10 at 1:30 AM IST. France are not just a clear favourite to win the quarterfinal tie, but also among the frontrunners to lift the trophy and repeat their feats of 1998 and 2018.
Les Bleus find themselves in the same bracket as the USA, Belgium, Portugal, and Spain. Should they beat Morocco in the quarterfinals, they will face one of these four sides in the semifinals. Hosts USA will take on Belgium in their Round of 16 clash, while two heavyweights – Portugal and Spain – will lock horns in one of the biggest ties of the tournament. The winners of those two games will face each other, with one of them set to meet either France or Morocco in the semifinals.
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 16 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|97
|July 10
|France vs Morocco
|1:30 AM
|Boston
|98
|July 11
|USA/Belgium vs Portugal/Spain
|12:30 AM
|Philadelphia
|99
|July 12
|Brazil/Norway vs Mexico/England
|2:30 AM
|
East Rutherford
|100
|July 12
|Argentina/Egypt vs Switzerland/Colombia
|6:30 AM
|Mexico City
|Match No
|Date
|Round of 16 Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|89
|July 4
|Canada 0-3 Morocco
|10:30 PM
|Houston
|90
|July 5
|Paraguay 0-1 France
|2:30 AM
|Philadelphia
|91
|July 6
|Brazil vs Norway
|1:30 AM
|East Rutherford
|92
|July 6
|Mexico vs England
|5:30 AM
|Mexico City
|93
|July 7
|Portugal vs Spain
|12:30 AM
|Arlington
|94
|July 7
|United States vs Belgium
|5:30 AM
|Seattle
|95
|July 7
|Argentina vs Egypt
|9:30 PM
|Atlanta
|96
|July 8
|Switzerland vs Colombia/Ghana
|1:30 AM
|Vancouver