Who will France face in Round of 16? Full bracket & path to final for Mbappe & Co.

Two-time FIFA World Cup champions France moved a step closer to completing their unfinished business from 2022 after overcoming a surprisingly tough Paraguay side in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia to book their place in the quarterfinals.

The win made Les Bleus the second team to confirm their spot in the last eight, as the World Cup 2026 gets its first quarterfinal matchup.

The road to the semifinals and beyond, however, will not be easy for Didier Deschamps’ side. Led by goalscoring machine Kylian Mbappé, France will now face an African powerhouse in Morocco, who thrashed Canada 3-0 in the first Round of 16 match earlier on Sunday in Houston.