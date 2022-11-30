scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: France vs Tunisia lineups, team news and more

Qatar World Cup 2022 Live Updates, France vs Tunisia: FRA vs TUN from the Education City Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 30, 2022 7:47:26 pm
FIFA World Cup 2022 | World Cup 2022 | FIFA 2022 |  Tunisia vs FranceTunisia vs France Live Updates: France has six goals in two games in the world cup so far.

Tunisia vs France Live Updates: In an interesting situation at the FIFA World Cup, defending champions France have not won their three World Cup group-stage matches since winning their first title in 1998. While on the other side, Tunisia hasn’t even won three games in its World Cup history, but today they need to outplay France to advance to the round of 16.

France has six goals in two games — three for Mbappé and two for Giroud — while Tunisia was blanked after drawing 0-0 with Denmark and fluffing chances in a 1-0 defeat against Australia. The Tunisians have never been past the group stage in five World Cups and their two wins were 40 years apart: against Mexico in 1978 and Panama four years ago in Russia.

Follow France vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live below

Live Blog

Follow Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: France vs Tunisia, 8.30 pm IST at Education City Stadium

19:38 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live: Fans cannot contain their excitement
19:23 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Live: Tunisia Playing XI

Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt.).

19:23 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Live: France Playing XI

Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Au relien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani

19:05 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Live: Mbappe fit to play?

Deschamps was evasive when asked if the prolific Kylian Mbappé insisted on playing or accepts he needs a breather. “Physically he’s fine,' Deschamps said. 'Kylian doesn’t have a big ego. He’s important to us and makes a difference. But he’s always accepted what the team needs.” One option is to move Antoine Griezmann up from his new position in right midfield into a striker's role alongside Olivier Giroud, who needs one more goal to become France's all-time leading scorer with 52.

19:04 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Live: Changes in order for France

The French are looking to match the 1998 team captained by Deschamps. But with Les Bleus already qualified, they only need a draw to guarantee first place in Group D so Deschamps has the luxury of resting key players. “There will be changes," he said. "Everyone’s ready to play."

18:55 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Live: Coaches corner

“I’m not in Jalel’s position,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “But they will go for broke.” Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri said before the tournament it was his “personal mission” to advance past the group stage and hinted he would quit otherwise. “Let’s wait for the result of the match and we’ll see. Hopefully I’ll be able to answer your question after the match," Kadri said when asked Tuesday if he'll resign if Tunisia gets eliminated. “We are still alive and we are still present."

18:48 (IST)30 Nov 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Live: Hello and Welcome

Defending champion France has not won all three of its World Cup group matches since claiming its first title in 1998. Tunisia hasn't even won three matches in its World Cup history, but the team needs to beat France on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar. Stay tuned for live updates

Defending champion France has already advanced to the knockout stages in Group D with a full six points from its opening two games. Australia sits next with three points, while Denmark and Tunisia trail with one point each. Australia will qualify with a win, or a draw unless Tunisia beats France. Denmark needs to win and hope that Tunisia doesn’t beat France. Australia is counting on France performing well against Tunisia.

