FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: France vs Tunisia lineups, team news and more

Defending champion France has already advanced to the knockout stages in Group D with a full six points from its opening two games. Australia sits next with three points, while Denmark and Tunisia trail with one point each. Australia will qualify with a win, or a draw unless Tunisia beats France. Denmark needs to win and hope that Tunisia doesn’t beat France. Australia is counting on France performing well against Tunisia.

Lionel Messi (L) and Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard with members of his team. (Reuters photos)

As Lionel Messi and Argentina look for group-stage turnaround, Saudi Arabia aim to script history

Showcase game Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12.30 am (Thursday), Lusail Stadium

At every World Cup since 1994, Mexico have reached the last 16. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, haven’t gone beyond the group stage since 1994.

On Wednesday, something’s got to give. The ripples of Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina can still be felt in the way Group C is shaping up heading into its final matchday. All four teams still have a shot at qualifying for the Round of 16. [Read More]