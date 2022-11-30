FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: France vs Tunisia lineups, team news and more

Tunisia vs France Live Updates: In an interesting situation at the FIFA World Cup, defending champions France have not won their three World Cup group-stage matches since winning their first title in 1998. While on the other side, Tunisia hasn’t even won three games in its World Cup history, but today they need to outplay France to advance to the round of 16.
France has six goals in two games — three for Mbappé and two for Giroud — while Tunisia was blanked after drawing 0-0 with Denmark and fluffing chances in a 1-0 defeat against Australia. The Tunisians have never been past the group stage in five World Cups and their two wins were 40 years apart: against Mexico in 1978 and Panama four years ago in Russia.
Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt.).
Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Au relien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani
Deschamps was evasive when asked if the prolific Kylian Mbappé insisted on playing or accepts he needs a breather. “Physically he’s fine,' Deschamps said. 'Kylian doesn’t have a big ego. He’s important to us and makes a difference. But he’s always accepted what the team needs.” One option is to move Antoine Griezmann up from his new position in right midfield into a striker's role alongside Olivier Giroud, who needs one more goal to become France's all-time leading scorer with 52.
The French are looking to match the 1998 team captained by Deschamps. But with Les Bleus already qualified, they only need a draw to guarantee first place in Group D so Deschamps has the luxury of resting key players. “There will be changes," he said. "Everyone’s ready to play."
“I’m not in Jalel’s position,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “But they will go for broke.” Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri said before the tournament it was his “personal mission” to advance past the group stage and hinted he would quit otherwise. “Let’s wait for the result of the match and we’ll see. Hopefully I’ll be able to answer your question after the match," Kadri said when asked Tuesday if he'll resign if Tunisia gets eliminated. “We are still alive and we are still present."
Defending champion France has not won all three of its World Cup group matches since claiming its first title in 1998. Tunisia hasn't even won three matches in its World Cup history, but the team needs to beat France on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar.