France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Score: Line-ups announced

France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 R16 Live Score Streaming: Winning the toughest group at the European Championship wasn’t really a big surprise for the World Cup champions. Winning only one match in that group was, though. Regardless, it was still enough for France to finish first in Group F and set up a match against Switzerland on Monday in the round of 16.
With Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, Deschamps has enough attacking power to deliver back-to-back major titles, something that would match the country’s achievement in 1998 and 2000.
Switzerland has it’s own battle with history to deal with. The Swiss are hoping to end a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16 at major tournaments. The Swiss have not won a match in a knockout stage at any major tournament in 67 years.
Scroll down for live updates-
Switzerland have crashed out in the last 16 of their last three major tournament appearances, including losing 5-4 on penalties to Poland at Euro 2016. The team will be intent on avoiding a repeat.
Key players in their backline have picked up injuries to give coach Didier Deschamps a selection headache on Monday. While Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Thuram are unavailable, Deschamps confirmed full backs Jules Kounde and Lucas Digne are also ruled out against the Swiss. Left back Lucas Hernandez, who injured his knee, has a chance to feature.
A depleted France will draw motivation from the threat of elimination as they prepare to face Switzerland in their European Championship last-16 match. Switzerland do not expect too many chances when they take on world champions France in the last 16 of the European Championship in Bucharest on Monday, so will need to take them when they get them. Stay tuned for more updates.