France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Score: Line-ups announced

France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020, Live Score. (AP Photos)

France vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 R16 Live Score Streaming: Winning the toughest group at the European Championship wasn’t really a big surprise for the World Cup champions. Winning only one match in that group was, though. Regardless, it was still enough for France to finish first in Group F and set up a match against Switzerland on Monday in the round of 16.

With Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, Deschamps has enough attacking power to deliver back-to-back major titles, something that would match the country’s achievement in 1998 and 2000.

Switzerland has it’s own battle with history to deal with. The Swiss are hoping to end a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16 at major tournaments. The Swiss have not won a match in a knockout stage at any major tournament in 67 years.

Scroll down for live updates-