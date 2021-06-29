France striker Kylian Mbappe faces social media ire after penalty nightmare

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.

France’s Kylian Mbappe reacts after his shot is saved by Switzerland’s Yann Sommer during the penalty shoot-out. (REUTERS/Justin Setterfield) France’s Kylian Mbappe reacts after his shot is saved by Switzerland’s Yann Sommer during the penalty shoot-out. (REUTERS/Justin Setterfield)

It was Switzerland’s first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. They will next face Spain on Friday in St Petersburg.

“Honestly I am still in shock,” said Sommer, who became the most capped Swiss keeper with 65 international appearances.

“We showed courage, heart, we left everything out there. When you come back from two goals down against the world champions it is just unbelievable, and then to win on penalties, I could not be prouder of the way we did it.”

France, who had started with an unusual three-man defence and lacked any real bite up front in the first half, looked to be heading for victory when Karim Benzema struck twice in two minutes early in the second half.

Highlights:

He latched on to Mbappe’s through ball in the 57th minute to cancel out Switzerland’s first-half lead from Haris Seferovic’s header.

Benzema then headed home from near the goal-line two minutes later to take his tournament tally to four as France grabbed control of the game only minutes after the Swiss missed a 55th minute penalty and the chance to go 2-0 up when Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot kick.

Fans react angrily to Mbappe’s miss:

The Swiss TV commentator’s reaction to Mbappé missing the last penalty versus France in Round of 16.#EURO2020 #FRASUI pic.twitter.com/mKxrZpzit4 — Rahul ® (@RahulSadhu009) June 28, 2021

That Mbappe penalty miss, his body language after kicking the ball & the keeper’s dive everything looked same as that Ronaldo penalty vs Chelsea in the Champions League final 🤐 — Real Madrid Xtra (@RealMadridXtra) June 29, 2021

I don’t know about you lot. Mbappe, just became a different animal after this penalty miss. Feel like this is what he needed for him to grow. — Charlie Ntamark Jr🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇲 (@1OfficialNtmark) June 29, 2021

That fraud mbappe thought he could put away the Pk but knew he wasn’t a penalty specialist like his hero😪 — Mauricio🀄️ (@Mau17icio_) June 29, 2021