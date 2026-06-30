France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Match LIVE Updates: FRA look to avoid GER, NED fate

France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe (along with Ousmane Dembele) is the biggest scoring weapon for France at the ongoing World Cup. (Photo: AP)

France vs Sweden World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: A day after watching prospective Round of 16 opponents Germany crash out in a penalty shootout, France will face Sweden in a FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash on Tuesday. The two sides have never faced off in a FIFA World Cup encounter in their history.

The Round of 32 so far has not been a happy hunting ground for teams classified as favourites: Germany and the Netherlands both crashed out in penalty shootout at the hands of Paraguay and Morocco respectively while Brazil only survived being dragged into extra time by Japan thanks to a last-gasp goal.

Story continues below this ad LIVE: GOLDEN BOOT RACE (Click on the + sign to expand) 6 goals: Lionel Messi (Argentina)



5 goals: Erling Haaland (Norway)



4 goals (and 2 assists): Kylian Mbappe (France)



4 goals (and 1 assist): Ousmane Dembele (France)



4 goals (and 1 assist): Vinicius Junior (Brazil)



Scroll down to follow our liveblog from the France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup game



France, seeking their third title after 1998 and 2018, swept its group matches for the first time since 1998, joined by Argentina and Mexico as the only nations to win all three games. Sweden’s results were all over the place during group play and it finished third in Group F. Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 in the opener before losing to the Netherlands 5-1 and then fighting to a 1-1 draw with Japan. Scroll down to follow our liveblog from the France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup game Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 12:55 AM IST France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup LIVE: How France could line up France’s predicted lineup: (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Tchouameni; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe N’Golo Kante is doubtful for today's game due to physical discomfort. We already know that Marcus Thuram is out for this game due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, William Saliba is expected to return in central defence after he missed the game against Norway due to back pain. Jul 1, 2026 12:27 AM IST France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Haaland throws down the gauntlet In the Norway versus Ivory Coast, Erling Haaland has scored Norway's second goal with full-time approaching. But more importantly, the goal sends Haaland into second spot with five goals ahead of French duo of Mbappe and Dembele, who both have four goals. Jul 1, 2026 12:14 AM IST France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Injury news France striker Marcus Thuram won’t be available against Sweden because of a calf injury and midfielder N’Golo Kanté is uncertain. Sweden defender Isak Hien will miss the match with a hamstring injury that forced him from last Thursday’s game against Japan in the 37th minute. Jun 30, 2026 11:57 PM IST France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Mbappe resumes Golden Boot race Here's what the Golden Boot race looks like at the moment: 6 goals: Lionel Messi (Argentina) 4 goals: Kylian Mbappe (France) 4 goals: Ousmane Dembele (France) 4 goals: Vinicius Junior (Brazil) 4 goals: Erling Haaland (Norway) Haaland is currently playing for Norway against Ivory Coast after sitting out their final group stage game. And he's not scored yet today. Jun 30, 2026 11:37 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup game between France and Sweden, where the winner books a game against Paraguay in the Round of 16. Paraguay just eliminated Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout half a day ago. Will the real France, full of attacking talent, step up on big stage France's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe, center, and other teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Frightfully abundant in attacking talent during a period that has the makings of a dynasty but is peppered with the inability to win a slew of major trophies, France could have been the Brazil of 1958-70. The South American giants carved out a legacy falling only once, to the Italians, in a 12-year cycle of dominance built by an assembly line of domestic talent lining up behind the mercurial Pele. As France head coach Didier Deschamps’ prepares for his swansong, his charges have to show they know how to get the job done. Kylian Mbappe is now 27 and France’s leading man. Captain, central striker, bereft of any defensive responsibilities, the Frenchman is where he would like to be. The last visual of him from a World Cup was one of singularity: three goals in 120+ minutes of football, followed by one of three in the penalty shootout in the 2022 final against Argentina. Mbappe joined Geoff Hurst as scorers of hat-tricks in a final, but came out on the wrong end of the result. Qatar would forever be a scar. READ MORE

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