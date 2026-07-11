France vs Spain: De la Fuente confident, Yamal fires warning – ‘If they fear anyone, it’s us’

A heavyweight clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 awaits, with European giants France and Spain set to battle for a place in the final. Spain booked their spot after a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium, courtesy of a late winner from Mikel Merino.
Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente appeared confident ahead of the showdown against a French side that has steamrolled its way to a third straight semifinal. De la Fuente admitted that facing a team as strong as France would be a huge task, but insisted Les Bleus would be equally worried about his side.
“I’m sure France are as worried as we are. Remember we beat them in two consecutive games. These are two incredible teams,” De la Fuente said.
France were knocked out by Spain in the semifinals of Euro 2024, and the Spanish have won their last two encounters against the French.
Spanish teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal also fired a warning, saying that if Kylian Mbappé’s side fears anyone at this World Cup, it shoYamaluld be Spain.
“No team has played us on equal terms. They all stay back, it makes it more difficult, but we ended up winning… I think if France has to fear anyone, it’s us. We’re the ones who eliminated them at Euro 2024,” said Yamal.
France won their second World Cup title in 2018, beating Croatia in the final. They reached the summit clash again in 2022, but an inspired Argentina side led by Lionel Messi edged past them.
Yamal said Spain and France are two of the best teams at this World Cup, and insisted his side are not afraid of anyone.
“We have beaten them twice. Honestly, I think we’re the two best teams at the World Cup. Obviously, we’re two amazing teams. For me, the two best teams in this World Cup. We’ll see what happens, but we’re not scared at all,” he said.