France vs Spain: De la Fuente confident, Yamal fires warning – ‘If they fear anyone, it’s us’

A heavyweight clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 awaits, with European giants France and Spain set to battle for a place in the final. Spain booked their spot after a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium, courtesy of a late winner from Mikel Merino.

Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente appeared confident ahead of the showdown against a French side that has steamrolled its way to a third straight semifinal. De la Fuente admitted that facing a team as strong as France would be a huge task, but insisted Les Bleus would be equally worried about his side.

“I’m sure France are as worried as we are. Remember we beat them in two consecutive games. These are two incredible teams,” De la Fuente said.