France vs Spain Live Score Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Match Updates | Baena almost scores another goal for ESP

Mikel Oyarzabal has given Spain a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot in their FIFA World Cup semi-final against France. It was Lamine Yamal who earned the penalty after Lucas Digne brought him down in the peanlty box with a reckless swing of the leg. The goal came after the first 20 minutes of the France versus Spain semi-final had flit by in the blink of an eye without any clear cut chances for either side in Dallas. Things went from bad to worse for France as central defence mainstay William Saliba soon hobbled off injured.

France vs Spain Football Updates

Score FRA 0-1 ESP Half First half Current Time 22th min France XI Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe Spain XI Simon, Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Yamal, Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal Venue Dallas Stadium Big moments of game Spain took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute after Digne gave away a penalty by fouling Lamine Yamal;

It is a clash between arguably the two best teams of the tournament thus far, with both France and Spain mesmerising the crowds with their passing and attacking play as they saw teams off over the course of this year’s tournament. Kylian Mbappe was around the same place in 2018 that Lamine Yamal is at now. Mbappe was the young starlet in a side that went on to become the second French team to win the World Cup. Similarly, 19-year-old Yamal is playing his first World Cup but his star had been established long ago due to his performances for Barcelona and in the Spanish team that won the Euro in 2024.

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Mbappe, on the other hand, has established himself as the undisputed king for France in the big matches and now has the captain’s armband. Apart from these two, both sides are studded with world class talents across the pitch. For France, keep an eye out for Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele in attack. Spain boast the likes of Pedri, Rodri, Dani Olmo and, if fit, Nico Williams in attack. However, the surprise standout star has been Mikel Merino, who scored the winner in the round of 16 and the quarterfinal for Spain.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF FRANCE VS SPAIN, 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP SEMIFINAL:

Live Updates Jul 15, 2026 01:05 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: 32 mins gone, France 0-1 Spain Marc Cucurella of Spain is the next man to go in the book, having clattered into Olise twice in two seconds. That also gives France a free kick from a promising position, near the technical area but Dembele sends it sailing into the hands of Simon. The PSG man should've done better there. Jul 15, 2026 01:01 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: Saliba is off with an injury! 30th min: Right at the half-hour mark, France have lost one of their first-choice centre-backs. That is the only explanation for this. Deschamps doesn't look too surprised by this. William Saliba hobbles off the pitch and Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace comes on his place. This is a huge blow for France, unless they knew about whatever it is that is bothering Saliba well in advance. Jul 15, 2026 12:58 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: Time for drinks! Well how about this for a stat. This is the first time in this year's World Cup that France have conceded first. Neither Digne nor any of his French teammates protested too much about that penalty. For once, in a World Cup that has been peppered with all kinds of controversies on refereeing decision, the team at the receiving end seems to know grudgingly that this truly was their fault. But this is France. Spain would know that a one-goal lead is simply not enough against them. This could turn out to be quite the humdinger now. Jul 15, 2026 12:54 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: GOAL! France 0-1 Spain (Oyarzabal 22nd min) Oyarzabal thunders it in. None of that slow stutter, panenka nonsense. He has put his laces through that, smashes the ball into the right-hand corner. Maignan went the right way but no goalkeeper is saving that. Spain are ahead in the World Cup semifinal. Jul 15, 2026 12:51 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: PENALTY FOR SPAIN! 20th min: Cucurella breaks down the right and puts in the cross. It is a poor one and goes inoccously to the far side where Digne makes a real has of clearing it. Yamal comes charging in, Digne ends up catching the Spaniard on his thigh with a high foot. Yamal goes down and the referee points to the spot. Well, well, well... Jul 15, 2026 12:49 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: A glimpse of what France can do 15th min: What a break that was. Dembele with a beautifuly weighted ball to Mbappe and Unai Simon was well outside his box, let alone his line! There were three other defenders, with Mbappe and it was tricky for him to get the ball in control but he does it somehow. Spanish centre backs Laporte and Cubarsi do well to usher him away from taking a shot with Simon still scrambling to get into position. Mbappe passes it back to Dembele who smashes it square in an attempt to find Olise. The attack then fizzles out. That first pass from Dembele to Mbappe and the way the latter controlled it is a little snapshot of what France can do. And why Simon can't go out on strolls the way he was at that time. Jul 15, 2026 12:42 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: 10 mins gone, France 0-0 Spain Well, the most significant development from that whole episode remains the yellow card for Rabiot. It is going to be a long and awkward match for the French central midfielder who has a lot of defensive duties usually. Meanwhile, the free kick ended up being a non-event with Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena smashing the ball into the wall. There was some delay before taking it though, with the ref going to the touchline. Not to look at the pitchside screen, but to get his free kick foam. He seemed to have forgotten it and he runs back with a sheepish smile on his face. Jul 15, 2026 12:39 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: Free-kick in a dangerous spot for Spain... 8th min: A French break is nipped in the bud when Olise's attempt to find Mbappe is intercepted. The ball goes the other way where Rabiot throws in a foot at Dani Olmo, who goes down in apparent agony. Free kick give right at the edge of the box on the left. And it is an early yellow card for Rabiot as well! Jul 15, 2026 12:37 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: The first real French attack 6th min: Barcola gets the ball on the left, skips over a sliding Spanish defender and charges into the box in that menacing way he has done all tournament long. Forces a corner which Olise takes and comes to nothing for France. Jul 15, 2026 12:33 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: A quiet start... 2nd min: Spain having the majority of the possession, as expected, in the first two minutes. The only real mis-pass from a Spaniard thus far was when Cucurella inadvertently passed the ball to Olise, who was then promptly smothered. A lot of nothing in the first two minutes. Jul 15, 2026 12:31 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: KICK OFF! All right, Spain get us going for the first semifinal! They are wearing their away white-and-red. France in their classic Les Bleus. Jul 15, 2026 12:30 AM IST France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Live Updates: Mikel Merino shines through the stars Mikel Merino's versatility is well known but one wouldn't really put him in the same bracket as the likes of Yamal, Pedri, Olmo and Co. as far as creativity goes. And yet, here he is, on the Spanish bench, having scored the two most important goals of their tournament in the round of 16 and the quarterfinal. Jul 15, 2026 12:27 AM IST France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Updates: The national anthems underway All right time for the national anthems. First comes France's, then Spain's. Both sung at the top of their voices by a crowd that seems to be neatly divided down the middle. Equal support for both sides. Jul 15, 2026 12:24 AM IST France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Updates: The lineups... France starting XI: Mike Maignan, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe France subs: Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone, N’Golo Kante, Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Marcus Thuram, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta Spain starting XI: Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal Spain subs: David Raya, Joan Garcia, Marc Pubill, Alex Grimaldo, Eric Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Nico Williams, Victor Munoz, Borja Iglesias Jul 15, 2026 12:23 AM IST France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Updates: Hello and welcome It's France. It's Spain. It's Mbappe. It's Yamal. And a galaxy of sizzling stars in attack and defence across both sides and benches. Some may say that this match up should have been the final but here we are. France face Spain in Dallas. Stay tuned for more!