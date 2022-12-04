France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: FRA cross swords with POL with QF spot at stake

FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland Live Scorecard: France play Poland in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Sunday. France have become the first reigning World Cup champions to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006. France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Poland across all competitions (W3 D4), with their last defeat against the Poles coming in a friendly in 1982 (0-4).
Poland have progressed from a World Cup group stage for the first time since 1986, when they lost 0-4 to Brazil in the round of 16. Poland won the only previous World Cup clash between the sides, the third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament (3-2). Their two last games which had anything at stake — both Euro 1996 qualifiers — ended in draws.
Lineups: France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud; Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Krychowiak, Frankowski, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski.
FOLLOW FRA vs POL live below
France to dress up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation whereas Poland look more likely to go with a 4-1-4-1 set up.
Screengrab: FIFA
France coach Didier Deschamps fielded the same team who beat Denmark in the group phase for the defending champions' World Cup last-16 clash against Poland on Sunday as keeper Hugo Lloris celebrates a record 142nd cap.
France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.
Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Krychowiak, Frankowski, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski.
Referring to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark, Wenger, speaking during a technical analysis of the group stages by world governing body FIFA, said it was notable the teams that focused on football and started well, like Brazil, France and England, had easier passage to the last 16.
Read more - Teams focused on World Cup, not politics, had easier passage to last 16: Wenger
It’s a huge day for goalkeepers with big reputations when defending champion France faces Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday. Hugo Lloris will tie a national team record for Les Bleus four years after lifting the trophy as captain. Opposite number Wojciech Szczesny is a penalty-saving, wise-cracking No. 1 who seems to be enjoying the tournament more than any other player.
Everything that Messi did on an electrifying Saturday night, would not need high definition camera shots to be stored in the mind of his admirers. The kind of goal he scored against Australia, he has scored a hundred times in his career. Ball cushioned onto his left from the right side of the box. Messi takes a gorgeous first touch, it’s almost always gorgeous. Then he lashes a shot to the bottom corner of the far post. How many times have we seen this! How many we would see this again! But repetitiveness does not make him humdrum; it only enhances his charm and genius, each replay revealing a hidden, unnoticed aspect of his. (READ MORE)
More from Sports
Brazil forward Neymar will train later on Sunday and is set to play for the five-times champions in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea after recovering from an ankle injury, coach Tite said. Neymar suffered the injury in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of their 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock defeat by Cameroon, one of a series of injury problems within the squad. (READ MORE)
If he plays against Poland this weekend, Griezmann will make his 71st successive appearance for France, an all-time national record.
France and Poland have crossed swords several times over the years, and Les Bleus have a clear statistical advantage (eight wins to three, with five draws). However, the only time that the two European sides met at a major international tournament, in the match for third place at Spain 1982, it was Antoni Piechniczek’s charges who emerged victorious (3-2), scoring just before and after half-time to claim a place on the podium.
France: Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jakub Kiwior, Kamil Glik, Matty Cash; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski
Poland, the obstacle in question, booked their place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986 by the tightest of margins, despite losing their Group C clash with Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday. Robert Lewandowski and Co will certainly not be viewed as favourites against Les Bleus, but they will likely draw inspiration from Tunisia, who beat France 1-0 in their final group match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last 16 match betwen France and Poland from the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. Defending champion France will be looking to add another World Cup trophy to its cabinet while the scarappy Poland will be hoping to pull a Switzerlanad ala Euro 2016 and cause a major upset. A muthwatering clash awaits. Who walks away the victor? Stay tuned for live updates.