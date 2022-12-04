France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: FRA cross swords with POL with QF spot at stake

Big day at World Cup looms for France, Poland goalkeepers

It’s a huge day for goalkeepers with big reputations when defending champion France faces Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris will tie a national team record for Les Bleus four years after lifting the trophy as captain. Opposite number Wojciech Szczesny is a penalty-saving, wise-cracking No. 1 who seems to be enjoying the tournament more than any other player.

Both get a stage to shine at Al Thumama Stadium trying to deny two of the most feared forwards in Qatar — Kylian Mbappé and two-time FIFA player of the year Robert Lewandowski.

Messi, the universal language that unites the world

That first touch of Lionel Messi. That left-foot swing that pierced through the fumbling legs of Harry Souttar. That laser-eyed precision to beat the outstretched fists of Mathew Ryan. That twinkling run when he became younger by a decade. That Christ the Redeemed pose when he looks skywards to thank his grandmother every time he scores a goal.

Everything that Messi did on an electrifying Saturday night, would not need high definition camera shots to be stored in the mind of his admirers. The kind of goal he scored against Australia, he has scored a hundred times in his career. Ball cushioned onto his left from the right side of the box. Messi takes a gorgeous first touch, it’s almost always gorgeous. Then he lashes a shot to the bottom corner of the far post. How many times have we seen this! How many we would see this again! But repetitiveness does not make him humdrum; it only enhances his charm and genius, each replay revealing a hidden, unnoticed aspect of his. (READ MORE)