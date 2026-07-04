France vs Paraguay Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Mbappe resumes Golden Boot race

France vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe has scored six goals for France so far. (PHOTO: AP)

France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match Score Live Updates: France, led by the dazzling talent of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembele, take on a Paraguay team fresh from sending home four-time champions Germany in the round of 32. The game in Philadelphia will be played in sweltering conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. According to reports, the game will be played in a heat wave that’s expected to bring temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius).

France, who were defeated in the final last season by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, are 4-0 in the tournament after outscoring opponents 13-2 in terms of goals.

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1 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 7 goals 0 assists

2 Kylian Mbappé (France): 6 goals 2 assists

3 Erling Haaland (Norway) 5 goals 0 assists

4 Harry Kane (England) 5 goals 0 assist

5 Ousmane Dembélé (France) 4 goals 2 assists

6 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) 4 goals 1 assist

7 Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) 4 goals 1 assist

8 Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) 4 goals 1 assist Mbappé has been one of the hottest players in the World Cup as he chases the career goals record currently held by Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th World Cup goals in France’s 3-0 rout of Sweden last weekend. He’s also slipped to second spot in the Golden Boot race after Lionel Messi scored in Argentina’s win over Cabo Verde. SCROLL DOWN TO READ ALL THE LIVE UPDATES FROM FRANCE VS PARAGUAY Live Updates Jul 5, 2026 12:24 AM IST France vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Germany and the Netherlands are out of the World Cup. Brazil was pushed to the edge by Japan. Spain was frustrated by Cabo Verde, who also pushed Argentina to the brink. if there's one team that has been purring in fourth gear at this tournament, it's France, who won the 2018 edition and lost in the final four years ago. So far, France have pumped in 13 goals in their four games. Jul 5, 2026 12:00 AM IST France vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Orlando Gill, the goalkeeper who sold his clothes, then stopped Germany Two years ago, before Orlando Gill became Paraguay's hero at the FIFA World cup after heroics in the penalty shootout against Germany, his wife posted something online that almost nobody read. “When Lauti was born, we had nothing. Orlando sold his old club’s clothes…” The post sat there unnoticed until his saves against Turkey sent people looking for who he was, and the post came back the way these things do, found again once the man in it mattered. Gill kept playing anyway. On Monday night at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, with the sun gone and the floodlights up, the man his wife once described selling his own clothes to get by saved two penalties and ended Germany’s World Cup. READ MORE FROM SANDIP G ON ORLANDO GILL Jul 4, 2026 11:48 PM IST France vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: On France's front four France's terrifying frontline of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola has been putting opponents to the sword so far. The Les Blues are 4-0 in the tournament after outscoring opponents 13-2 in terms of goals. Norway coach Ståle Solbakken was unequivocal in his praise for France attackers: “France's four up front is the best in the competition by far.” France became the first nation in history to score three or more goals in five consecutive World Cup matches. Jul 4, 2026 11:39 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the France vs Paraguay game from the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Paraguay come into this clash after sending back four-time champions Germany. France meanwhile are the in form team at this event, scoring 13 goals in their four games so far.

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