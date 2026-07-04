France vs Paraguay Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Mbappe resumes Golden Boot race

France vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe has scored six goals for France so far. (PHOTO: AP)
France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match Score Live Updates: France, led by the dazzling talent of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembele, take on a Paraguay team fresh from sending home four-time champions Germany in the round of 32. The game in Philadelphia will be played in sweltering conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. According to reports, the game will be played in a heat wave that’s expected to bring temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius).
France, who were defeated in the final last season by Lionel Messi’s Argentina, are 4-0 in the tournament after outscoring opponents 13-2 in terms of goals.
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Updated Golden Boot race after Messi's goal
1 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 7 goals 0 assists
2 Kylian Mbappé (France): 6 goals 2 assists
3 Erling Haaland (Norway) 5 goals 0 assists
4 Harry Kane (England) 5 goals 0 assist
5 Ousmane Dembélé (France) 4 goals 2 assists
6 Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) 4 goals 1 assist
7 Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) 4 goals 1 assist
8 Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) 4 goals 1 assist
Mbappé has been one of the hottest players in the World Cup as he chases the career goals record currently held by Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th World Cup goals in France’s 3-0 rout of Sweden last weekend. He’s also slipped to second spot in the Golden Boot race after Lionel Messi scored in Argentina’s win over Cabo Verde.
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