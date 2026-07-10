France vs Morocco Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Kickoff in Boston

France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Live Updates: Four years after they met in a mouthwatering World Cup semi-final in Qatar 2022, France and Morocco meet again tonight, this time in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Morocco, still carrying the hurt of that semi-final defeat, will be hoping to stop the all-conquering French side this time around. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe continues his pursuit of another Golden Boot after last World Cup’s top-scorer title. He’s currently on seven goals, one behind Lionel Messi.

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Here’s France’s starting XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe. And here’s how Morocco are lining up: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Salah Eddine, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Ounahi, Talbi, Diaz, El Khannouss

France are bidding to become only the third country to reach the final of three successive FIFA World Cups, joining Germany and Brazil. Morocco was the first African team to make it to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

Scroll down to read real-time updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between France and Morocco

Live Updates Jul 10, 2026 01:35 AM IST France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Saibari missing Morocco have been forced to make one big change to their XI, which is Saibari missing. How much will they miss their goal-scoring midfielder today? We're three minutes into the game and as expected the French team are keeping the ball like they brought it from home. The Moroccans forced to chase the ball around so far. Jul 10, 2026 01:32 AM IST France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE: here we go! Kickoff in Boston as the French team starts us off. Last World Cup's finalists are in white jerseys while the Moroccans are in the red and green colours. Jul 10, 2026 01:28 AM IST France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE: The line-ups As players line up for the national anthems in Boston, here are the Playing XIs: France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe. Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Salah Eddine, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Ounahi, Talbi, Diaz, El Khannouss Jul 10, 2026 01:22 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the France vs Morocco quarter-final from the FIFA World Cup 2026 from Boston. The game is a repeat of last World Cup's semi-final clash where France had emerged 2-1 victorious.