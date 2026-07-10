France vs Morocco Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Kickoff in Boston
France vs Morocco Football Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Live Updates: Follow the live score, lineups, Mbappe and Hakimi battle, goals, match timeline, and all the latest action from today's World Cup quarterfinal.
France vs Morocco live: Follow the live score, Mbappe and Hakimi updates, lineups, goals, and match highlights.
France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Live Updates: Four years after they met in a mouthwatering World Cup semi-final in Qatar 2022, France and Morocco meet again tonight, this time in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Morocco, still carrying the hurt of that semi-final defeat, will be hoping to stop the all-conquering French side this time around. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe continues his pursuit of another Golden Boot after last World Cup’s top-scorer title. He’s currently on seven goals, one behind Lionel Messi.
France vs Morocco Football Live Score
Score
0-0
Half
Match yet to start
Current Minute
01
France Goals
0
Morocco Goals
0
Venue
Boston Stadium, Foxborough
Latest Update
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Here’s France’s starting XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe. And here’s how Morocco are lining up: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Salah Eddine, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Ounahi, Talbi, Diaz, El Khannouss
France are bidding to become only the third country to reach the final of three successive FIFA World Cups, joining Germany and Brazil. Morocco was the first African team to make it to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.
Scroll down to read real-time updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between France and Morocco
Live Updates
Jul 10, 2026 01:35 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE: Saibari missing
Morocco have been forced to make one big change to their XI, which is Saibari missing. How much will they miss their goal-scoring midfielder today?
We're three minutes into the game and as expected the French team are keeping the ball like they brought it from home. The Moroccans forced to chase the ball around so far.
Jul 10, 2026 01:32 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE: here we go!
Kickoff in Boston as the French team starts us off. Last World Cup's finalists are in white jerseys while the Moroccans are in the red and green colours.
Jul 10, 2026 01:28 AM IST
France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup LIVE: The line-ups
As players line up for the national anthems in Boston, here are the Playing XIs:
Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Salah Eddine, El Aynaoui, Bouaddi, Ounahi, Talbi, Diaz, El Khannouss
Jul 10, 2026 01:22 AM IST
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the France vs Morocco quarter-final from the FIFA World Cup 2026 from Boston. The game is a repeat of last World Cup's semi-final clash where France had emerged 2-1 victorious.
High-flying France show they can be fashionably ugly too
The gloriously multi-dimensional French know many ways to kill the pesky cat disturbing their sleep. They could baffle them with their touch; they could bemuse them with their wits; they could pin them down with their muscle; they could play the piano, they could wield the sledgehammer too, which makes them the deadliest proposition in the tournament. The 1-0 victory over Paraguay that ensured quarterfinals was a triumph of their brawn, their capacity to outmatch gnarled men who tried to wrestle them, sometimes literally, and at times harm them with a brand of cynicism that was strangely left unpunished.
Wins as these don’t build an aura; but construct an irresistible energy that makes them feel unbreakable; that not even the extremest tactic could shake them. It was not France’s inability to score more goals that stood in a game that Thierry Henry commented, “football finally won” but their wherewithal and knowhow to nullify any strategies thrown at them. Kylian Mbappe, who scored the lone goal of the goal, after a penalty on Desire Doue, quipped, his eyes burning with a happy rage: “They thought we were going to turn up in tuxedos, but we know how to play rough football — and even at that, we were better than them!” The line before was a warning to the world: “We’ve shown that we’re not just a team that plays attacking football; if we have to put our hands in the s—, we will put our hands in the s—.”