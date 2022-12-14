France vs Morocco, World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live: FRA and MAR clash with spot in final against ARG at stake

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, France vs Morocco Live: France play Morocco in the semi-finals at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in the World Cup on Wednesday. Morocco are the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Coach Walid Regragui became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.
France are the first reigning champions to reach the World Cup semi-finals since Brazil in 1998. They will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002. Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) are the only nations to win two consecutive World Cups.
Kylian Mbappe has scored five times in five games, surpassing his goal tally from his previous appearance in the tournament in 2018, when France won the World Cup. At 23 years old, Mbappe has scored nine World Cup goals in 12 appearances.
AFTER THE sweaty victory against England, the French players huddled on the edge of the dugout, all laughs and smiles. Then, as they strolled back to the tunnel, a football bounced onto the turf and fell in the path of Kylian Mbappe.
The French forward took a couple of strides, and coolly shot the ball towards the vacant goal, some 20 yards from the disbanded huddle. But so wayward was the strike that it blew somewhere into the distant stands.
It was not quite Mbappe’s day, he was unusually quiet. In the four games he had started, he had the fewest touches overall (40), touches in the opposition box (three), passes in the final third (16), attempts (four) and dribbles (two). (READ MORE)
In 2021, like many previous years, when the people of France voted for their favourite dish, they picked something that didn’t seem French enough – the humble couscous. A staple of Maghrebi cuisine, it was seen as another sign of the increasing Moroccan influence on French culture, from food to literature.
Around the same time, as the locals dug into their favourite comfort food, another prickly issue cropped up – visas. The French government decided to reduce the number of visas issued to Moroccans by up to 50 per cent, triggering a major dispute.
These two incidents capture the complex relationship between Morocco and France. Quite naturally then, Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal between the two countries feels like much more than a game of football: it’ll pit one friend against another; individuals representing their roots, facing the country of their birth. (READ MORE)
What a journey it has been. Group F had been widely viewed as Qatar 2022's toughest, containing as it did the teams that finished second and third at the last FIFA World Cup.
The Atlas Lions breezed through it, finishing top after beating Belgium and Canada and earning a goalless draw with Croatia. The last 16 brought another giant to be slain and, sure enough, Morocco wielded the sword, seeing off Spain on penalties after another outstanding defensive performance and 0-0 stalemate.
That provided them with the chance to make history as the first African side to reach the World Cup semi-finals and, typically, they seized it. Despite losing three of their defensive stalwarts to injury - two before the match, one during it - Walid Regragui's side kept yet another clean sheet and progressed thanks to a superb first-half header from Youssef El-Nesyri.
France shed the so-called champion’s curse to secure safe passage from a tricky Group D. The past three World Cup winners, Italy, Spain and Germany, were eliminated at the group stage of the following tournament.
But France recovered from the shock of falling behind to eventually cruise past Australia 4-1 in their opening fixture. A 2-1 win over Denmark secured qualification for the Round of 16 and meant a heavily-changed team’s defeat by Tunisia in the final match counted for very little.
Olivier Giroud broke the national-team scoring record, netting his 52nd France goal, for a first-half advantage in the last 16 against Poland. Kylian Mbappe hit a second-half double to emphatically confirm progress, with Robert Lewandowski’s penalty deep into stoppage time only a consolation.
England provided a stiffer test in the quarter-finals, but Giroud was once again on target to secure victory - albeit only thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty miss - after Aurelien Tchouameni had rifled Les Bleus in front. Now Morocco await in the last four.
France: Hugo Lloris - Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde - Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann - Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele
Morocco: Yassine Bounou - Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Noussair Mazraoui - Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah - Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
The Frrench side and the Morocco side have met 7 times in their storied history, but never in the World Cup. France have the upper hand with 5 victories while Morocco have won 2 times.
When Morocco faces France in the semi-final of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, a complicated relationship between the two nations will frame the story of the football game. Between 1912 and 1956, most of modern day Morocco was a French colony. While it is a sovereign nation today, the imprint of French colonialism can be felt in various details of Moroccan society and politics. The two nations continue to share a fond but frictional relationship.