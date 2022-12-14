France vs Morocco, World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live: FRA and MAR clash with spot in final against ARG at stake

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, France vs Morocco Live: France play Morocco in the semi-finals at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in the World Cup on Wednesday. Morocco are the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Coach Walid Regragui became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

France are the first reigning champions to reach the World Cup semi-finals since Brazil in 1998. They will be looking to become the first back-to-back finalists since Brazil in 2002. Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) are the only nations to win two consecutive World Cups.

Kylian Mbappe has scored five times in five games, surpassing his goal tally from his previous appearance in the tournament in 2018, when France won the World Cup. At 23 years old, Mbappe has scored nine World Cup goals in 12 appearances.