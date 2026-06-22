Thunderstorms likely to affect France vs Iraq, match might take hours to end

The FIFA World Cup Group I match between France and Iraq may be disrupted due to the forecast of severe thunderstorms in the Philadelphia region on Monday night at the time of the encounter. According to Accuweather, the weather forecast is “showers and a heavier t-storm, breezy, then rain; thunderstorms with damaging winds, lightning and hail can impact the soccer match and related events.”

In that case, the match might take longer than 90 minutes to complete with FIFA regulations stating that the play must be halted and suspended if lightning is detected within 8 miles of the stadium. In that situation, spectators are taken to a shelter.

“They’ll start to evacuate the stadium to the main concourse and seek emergency shelter. And then it has to wait 30 minutes prior to them bringing everybody back on the field,” Lauren Lambrugo, chief operating officer of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said as quoted by the Mirror.

However, in those 30 minutes, if there’s another lightning strike or the weather does not change, the play will be suspended again with another window of 30 mins. If this continues, this might take the match over hours to finish.

Heavy rain and electric storms are likely at some World Cup games in the U.S. A year ago, six games at the FIFA Club World Cup were put into weather delays totaling 8½ hours. The match between Chelsea and Dortmund was the worst-hit with the game taking 4 hours and 38 minutes to end at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

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While this World Cup has seen no matches getting interrupted due to the weather, the warmup game between England and Costa Rica was delayed by an hour due to lightning.

Spectators at Saturday’s Netherlands-Sweden World Cup game were told to shelter in place at the end of the contest because of lightning in the area.

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Meanwhile on Sunday, shortly after the final whistle blew for the Netherlands’ 5-1 win over Sweden, an announcement was made and a warning was posted on the giant video boards at both ends of the stadium.

Stadium officials weren’t physically stopping fans from exiting, but urged them to stay inside the stadium for about 30 minutes after the match ended as rain swept through the area.