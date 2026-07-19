France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: FRA 0-2 ENG in 1st half; England dominant in 1st half

France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Live Updates: FRA take on ENG in 3rd place match. (AP)

Neither France and England wanted to be here when the World Cup started. But the two star-studded teams, favourites for the title, now find themselves playing in a 3rd placed match in Miami, occasionally stealing a glance towards the summit clash between Argentina and Spain in the Metlife stadium on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe’s France were outplayed by a well-oiled Spanish machine, losing the first semifinal 2-0 without even having a sniff of a chance of winning it. England, meanwhile, had taken the lead vs Argentina in the semifinal only to crash and burn 2-1 after going defensive and failing to stop Lionel Messi from delivering two picture-perfect assists.

Story continues below this ad France vs England Football Updates Score FRA 0-2 ENG Half 1st Current Time 20th min England XI Henderson, Konsa, Guehi, Spence, Quansah, Rice, Rogers, Eze, Saka, Rashford, Toney France XI Maignan, Gusto, Konate, Hernandez, Lacroix, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Mbappe, Olise, Doue Venue Miami Stadium Big moments of game 3rd min: Declan Rice puts England ahead early with a long-range effort 11th min: Saka scores puts the ball into goal but not given as he was off side 18th min: Ezri Konsa heads in England’s second goal of a cross from Rice Now, Mbappe and England skipper Harry Kane only have the Golden Boot to motivate them. Mappe and Messi both have 8 goals with the Argentine only ahead due to a lone assist. Kane as well as Jude Bellingahm both have 6 goals each and also have a chance to pip Mbappe and Messi in the Golden Boot race if they can score enough goals on Saturday night. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW FRANCE vs ENGLAND, 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP 3RD PLACE MATCH LIVE UPDATES: Live Updates Jul 19, 2026 02:49 AM IST FRA vs ENG World Cup Live: 18' | Konsa makes it two!!! Saka again with a blistering run as Lacroix is struggling to keep up with him. The Argentine winger cuts inside to shoot but Lacroix blocks it for a corner. Rice takes the corner and oh dear me!! Konsa has headed it inside the French net. Absolute dominance by the Three Lions. ENG 2-0 FRA Jul 19, 2026 02:46 AM IST England vs France Third Place Match LIVE: 15' | Mbappe lively Mbappe starting to get into his stride as he leaves Konsa in his wake and tries to find a French shirt in the middle but the England defence deals with it. ENG 1-0 FRA Jul 19, 2026 02:42 AM IST FRA vs ENG World Cup Live: 11' | End to end France can't string two passes together at this juncture as England are quick to get to every lose ball. The Les Blues don't look remotely like the all conquering unit that started this tournament. As I was typing, Cherki gets the ball in a good position and shoots, only for Henderson to save. On the other end, Saka has shot the ball into the French net with a lighning quick counter-attack but it's offside. ENG 1-0 FRA Jul 19, 2026 02:38 AM IST England vs France Third Place Match LIVE: 7 " England in control Here's Saka with the ball now on the right hand side as England are finding it very easy to cut through this France backline. Saka finds Rashford and his shot is blocked for a corner. The corner is kept in by Konsa and Eze's shot is blocked. ENG 1-0 FRA Jul 19, 2026 02:34 AM IST FRA vs ENG World Cup Live: 3 ' | GOAL!!! England in white and France, in navy blue, get us away for this match. England have possession with Spence and Rashford. Decent ball in by the Manchester United winger and Toney can't get to it!!! Rice has the ball now and the captain HAS SCORED!!!! OH DEAR, DEAR!!!! France lose possession and shoots it to the left side of the French keeper who is rooted to the spot. ENG 1-0 FRA Jul 19, 2026 02:28 AM IST England vs France Third Place Match LIVE: Team news 7 changes for England as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham the big names to sit out while Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze and Ivan Toney start for the first time in the World Cup. France, meanwhile, have retained most of the team which started against Spain with some changes here and there. Jul 19, 2026 02:26 AM IST FRA vs ENG World Cup Live: National anthems underway The two teams are in the middle. The flags of both countries are flanking them on both sides. France's national anthems first, followed by England's. Jul 19, 2026 02:24 AM IST England vs France Third Place Match LIVE: Lineups England: Dean Henderson, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney Subs: Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Trevoh Chalobah, Dan Burn, Reece James, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke France: Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Ibrahim Konate, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue Subs: Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni, N’Golo Kante, Maghnes Akliouche, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram, Bradley Barcola, Jean-Philippe Mateta Jul 19, 2026 02:22 AM IST FRA vs ENG World Cup Live: Hello and welcome Neither England and France would have wanted to be in Miami for a third placed play-off match when the World Cup started. But after over a month of grueling action, here they are locking horns in a bronze medal match after losing their respective semifinals to Argentina and Spain. Two teams with stars like Mbappe, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham now only have the Golden Boot in sight while stealing glances towards New Jersey where Argentina and Spain clash for the ultimate glory on Sunday. For England and France, both will hope to sign off from the tournament with a high. Who comes out on top tonight? We’ll soon find out. France captain Kylian Mbappé is among several elite footballers with immigrant roots representing their adopted nations. (Photo Credit: Reuters) What it takes to form a football team: An immigrant story THE MAKESHIFT tent on the edge of the playing field at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, a sprawling public park in New York’s Queens borough, is blaring the Latino chartbuster DTMF by the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. A few teenage players tap their feet to its tunes, their gaze fixed on a game of football in the middle. A volley from 20 yards clangs onto the crossbar, and coach Vincent Cordoba, a stern-looking elderly Colombian man with small, sharp eyes, throws a water bottle to the ground in anger. He shouts expletives in Spanish and instructs his players to tighten up their defence and fall back in numbers.

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