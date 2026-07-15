Did referee rob France of a World Cup final spot? Deschamps questions after Spain defeat

It wasn’t meant to be for Didier Deschamps and his men. France’s daunting run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 came to a sudden halt after a gut-wrenching 2-0 defeat to Spain in Arlington on Wednesday, ending their quest for a third straight World Cup final.

Deschamps, who led France to glory in 2018, a final in 2022, and now a semifinal in 2026, bows out after a remarkable tenure at the helm. However, the sour taste of defeat left him questioning the level of refereeing in the match.

Clearly unimpressed with Salvadoran official Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros, who took charge of the heavyweight clash, Deschamps questioned his ability to officiate a World Cup semifinal.

“If I say anything, I’ll look like a sore loser because we lost,” Deschamps told reporters after the match. “But I ask you: is the referee up to the task of officiating a semifinal? There’s the penalty, but that’s not all; it adds to everything else. I have nothing against the referee tonight, but ask yourselves the question.”

The decisive moment arrived in the 22nd minute when Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the box by Lucas Digne, who had miscontrolled his clearance and caught the Spanish winger as he nipped in front. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to give Spain the lead.

Deschamps suggested his frustration was not limited to the penalty decision but extended to the overall standard of officiating throughout the contest. “The fourth and the fifth official were top level… I chatted with them on the sideline… but the field referee, I won’t say anything,” the coach said.

The Frenchman, however, accepted that Spain were the better side on the night. “Obviously, this Spain team are very strong and they proved it tonight. We were slightly below our usual level and made more technical mistakes than in previous matches. We were also a step short physically,” he admitted.

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France had reached the last four on the strength of a fearsome attack, but Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Kylian Mbappé were all kept quiet as Spain denied them space and repeatedly regained possession.

Deschamps said his team needed to operate at full capacity to trouble Spain, but fell short in every key area. “We know the quality Spain possess, and to have any chance of going through we needed to be at our absolute best. We were not.”

France were also disrupted by an injury to defender William Saliba, while Adrien Rabiot had to temper his aggression after being booked early in the game.

“They are very good at linking their play and reading the direction of passes in order to intercept them. We did not find the solutions. The fact that we failed to reproduce the attacking and technical quality we had shown until now is partly our fault, but Spain also deserve credit for preventing us from doing so,” said Deschamps.