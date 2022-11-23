While You Were Asleep: France rout Australia, Glazers’ open to sell Manchester United, Harry Kane doubtful for USA clash

FIFA World Cup: France beat Australia

After conceding an opening goal inside nine minutes, the defending champions, France switched gears and thumped Australia 4-1 in the Group D encounter.

In Karim Benzema’s absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud’s two goals. Giroud equaled Thierry Henry’s national record of 51 goals with a header from Mbappe’s cross in the 71st minute. Giroud, who failed to score at the last World Cup can break Henry’s record when France faces Denmark on Saturday.

Craig Goodwin gave Australia the lead when he turned in winger Mathew Leckie’s cross in the ninth minute.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot equalized with a powerful header in the 27th and set up Giroud’s first goal shortly after. It’s been some comeback for Rabiot. He’s now leading a midfield missing the injured Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante — France’s engine room the 2018 World Cup.

Injuries are hurting Deschamps’ team, however, and now the coach could be without Lucas Hernandez. He hurt his knee in the build up to Australia’s goal.

Glazers open to sell Manchester United

After months of speculations, the Glazer family are open to selling Manchester United.

United have released a statement revealing they are “commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.”

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” it said in a statement.

American investment bank the Raine Group has been enlisted to handle any sale or fresh investment.

Raine earlier this year handled the sale of Premier League club Chelsea to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, successfully securing 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion) plus a commitment of 1.75 billion pounds ($2 billion) of further investment.

Manchester United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team have gone five years without winning a trophy. The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017.

In August, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had expressed interest in buying United, Reuters reported. At the time, Elon Musk had also joked about planning to buy the club.

The owners are under pressure with United sitting fifth in the Premier League halfway through the season, which has been suspended because of the current Qatar World Cup.

FIFA World Cup: Injury blow for England

Gareth Southgate’s England has suffered a major injury scare with captain Harry Kane in doubt for Friday’s World Cup clash against USA due to an ankle injury, the dailymail.co.uk has reported.

Kane stayed on the pitch until the 75th minute, when he was replaced by Callum Wilson.

The 29-year-old was involved in an indoor recovery session on Tuesday, a development that was viewed as positive news. But Kane is due to undergo further examination on the joint ahead of Friday’s clash against the USA.

After the game head coach Gareth Southgate said: ‘I think Harry’s fine. It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game. We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that.’

England thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening match.