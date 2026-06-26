Who will be France’s Round of 32 opponents? Road to final for Mbappe and Co

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) and his teammates gesture to fans following the World Cup Group I football match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

France, last year’s losing finalists from the FIFA World Cup, are already assured a spot in the Round of 32 after twin victories in their first two games in Group I. Their sternest test will come when they face Norway in the final group game, and only a loss in this clash will see France qualify for the knockouts in second spot.

The game will be a showdown between France’s Kylian Mbappe and Norway’s Erling Haaland, both of whom have scored four goals in their previous two group stage games. Thanks to those four goals, Mbappe is on 16 goals at World Cups, two behind Lionel Messi’s record.