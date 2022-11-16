scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

France replace injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup

Nkunku was named the best player in Germany's Bundesliga last season after scoring 35 goals overall and providing 14 league assists for Leipzig. He'd netted 17 goals in 23 games this season.

RB LeipzigsRB Leipzigs Christopher Nkunku in action with Borussia Dortmund Nico schlotterbeck . ( Reuters )

Defending champion France’s World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team’s training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Nkunku went down clutching his left leg after a tackle from midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during training. Kolo Muani was selected as his replacement shortly before the team flew out to Qatar, the French soccer federation said in a statement.

Kolo Muani has made a decent start since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from French Cup winner Nantes in the offseason. He has made two international appearances for France.

Coach Didier Deschamps is already missing midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, who helped France win the World Cup four years ago. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe pulled out Monday after failing to sufficiently recover from a six-week layoff following a hamstring injury.

Deschamps has an anxious wait to see if his best central defender, Raphael Varane, is fit to face Australia on Nov. 22 — exactly a month since he limped off for Manchester United with a hamstring injury.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:15:42 pm
