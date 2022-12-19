‘You will do much more than me as president … Thank you for making men, women dream’: France president Macron hails players in change room

In a minute-and-half speech in France’s change room, France’s president Emmanuel Macron hailed the players for making “men and women dream”. In a sombre setting, with the players sitting slumped, and the coach Deschamps beside him, Micron gave a short speech.

“You have made millions of French men and women dream so far and still today they have vibrated. You thrilled billions of people who watched this game. You have done great football and great sport. The lessons you will learn. There will undoubtedly be regrets after this match. I would like you to not have too many regrets please. Listen to me carefully. You’re a really great team because I don’t think there’s any other team that could have done what you’ve done so far, to come back twice and come so close to winning it.”

He also looked ahead, telling the players that future will be brighter.

“It’s football, it’s sport, but you can’t help it. You had the heart, the hunger, the desire and the talent to go there. Just for that I wanted to come see you and say thank you, he says to the players. You have made the French women and men who needed it dream. So thank you. Thank you to those who may stop playing after this game. There are plenty who are very young and who will do many more, more than me as president.

“You will gain more because you have an on-board experience that is crazy. Tonight, it’s going to be hard but tomorrow we’re back on the attack. That’s how we earn them. Either way, I’m proud of you. Long live the Republic and long live France.”

A light applause sprinkled across the room and Macron turned to give Didier Deschamps a long hug.