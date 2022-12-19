France players Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni subjected to online racist abuse following penalty misses against Argentina

France players Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni who missed decisive penalties in the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday were subjected to racial abuse online, a BBC report stated.

Coman’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez while Tchouameni dragged his shot wide. These two misses proved decisive as Argentina romped to victory, winning the shootout 4-2.

Coman’s club Bayern Munich condemned the racial abuses, posting, “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.”

Argentina won their 3rd World Cup crown after the match went to penalties with the scored tied at 3-3 after regulation as well as Extra Time. Lionel Messi scored 2 of Argentina’s goal while Angel di Maria scored the other. Kylian Mbappe was the scorer of all three French goals, two from the penalty spot and one from open play.

Last year, England players Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Sancho were also targetted with racial insults online after they missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive Euro 2020 shootout against Italy, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players.

“We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,” the FA statement had said. “We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.”