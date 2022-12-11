scorecardresearch
France midfielder Adrien Rabiot says Harry Kane’s missed penalty was ‘justice’

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot though, thought that the foul shouldn’t have stood and that Kane missing the penalty was ‘justice’.

France's Adrien Rabiot , top, and France's Olivier Giroud celebrate after England's Harry Kane missed a penalty kick during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (AP)

A depleted French national team, missing key players like Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Karim Benzema have broken the World Cup champions curse after they made it to the World Cup semi-final and set up a clash against African team Morocco.

But history could have taken a cruel turn for the French had Harry Kane not sent his penalty into the stands. Usually adept at taking spot kicks in high pressure situations, the Tottenham striker failed to bring England level against France. The Three Lions were actually having a better game than the French at the point, who had gone into defensive mode to preserve their 2-1 lead.

But then Mason Mount was fouled in the box and the referee, Wilton Sampaio failed yet again to call it a penalty. But when VAR was used, it was clear that French left-back Theo Hernandez had barged into the Chelsea playmaker and sent him flying inside the box.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot though, thought that the foul shouldn’t have stood and that Kane missing the penalty was ‘justice’. Rabiot’s explanation was that Hernandez’s challenge on Mount was an action on the football pitch that happens regularly and isn’t usually awarded as a foul.

“First of all, I’m not sure that it’s really a foul. We’ve seen hundreds of actions like that that aren’t given,” said Rabiot after the match.

“I thought the refereeing was a bit borderline at times tonight, but we won’t linger on that. Of course, when he missed, we were happy, it was justice because there was no penalty. But sometimes you also need that bit of luck, of success. We had it tonight, everything came together. We are really proud to reach the semi-final in this way,” he added.

Even though England missed their second penalty of the night, it was their inability to score an open play goal that cost them and allowed the French to go through. France now will face a Moroccan team that has defied all odds to make it to their first ever World Cup semi-final. It is also the first ever World Cup semi-final for a team from Africa.

Rabiot’s midfield partner Tchouameni told BeIN Sport that the French were lucky to survive against a good English side.

“We played a very, very good English side, that caused us problems. Aside from that, we were able to hang tough, score towards the end and progress.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 11:55:02 am
