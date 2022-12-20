While You Were Asleep: France get heroes’ welcome in Paris, Ancelotti commits his future to Real Madrid, Kroos backs Zidane to succeed Deschamps

Looking tired and still visibly disappointed by their loss to Argentina in a penalty shootout in Qatar, the France team received a hero’s welcome after they arrived in Paris.

France played its part in one of the most memorable finishes in World Cup history, even though the defending champion failed to retain the title. Mbappé’s hat trick helped France draw with Argentina 3-3 after extra time but they couldn’t rally again in the shootout.

In his first message published on Instagram and Twitter following Sunday’s defeat, Mbappé posted a photo of himself, head down, behind the World Cup trophy with the message: “We will be back.”

In contrast with 2018 when France won the World Cup in Russia, the team did not receive a parade on the Champs-Elysees.

Ancelotti to Brazil?

Amid links to Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he is happy at Real Madrid until his contract expires in June 2024.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, I live day-by-day,” Ancelotti told Italian Rai Radio 1 show.

“At the moment, I’m happy in Madrid, we have a lot of objectives for this season. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madrid don’t sack me before then, I’m not going to move.”

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will resume their season on December 30, as they look to regain the LaLiga top spot, where Barcelona sit two points ahead.

‘Zizou would be the best possible successor’

Advertisement

Real Madrid mid-fielder Toni Kroos feels former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane could be an ideal to succeed Didier Deschamps should France boss quit after World Cup final defeat.

Deschamps has refused to confirm whether he will stay on as France manager following his side’s heartbreaking defeat on penalties to Argentina.

“I definitely think Zizou would not only be a good successor but the best possible successor,” Kroos said, as quoted by Diario AS.

Advertisement

“The big question is: what does Didier Deschamps want? I’d say there’s a 70/30 chance for Zizou to become France’s new coach. I think he really wants to get back onto the training field.”

Kroos, who won the World Cup in 2014, played under Zidane during the Frenchman’s two spells as Real Madrid manager.

Zidane became the first coach to win three consecutive Champions League titles during his first stint in charge, as well as winning La Liga in 2017. He resigned in 2018 before returning the following year, guiding Los Blancos to another Spanish title in 2020.

Zidane quit for the second time in 2021 after finishing second in La Liga.