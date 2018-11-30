Football-frenzy French couple face trouble over naming son ‘Griezmann Mbappe’

A football frenzy couple in France are facing legal troubles with the authorities over naming their newborn son “Griezmann Mbappe”. According to a report in The Sun, the couple want to name their son to pay tributes to France’s World Cup-winning heroes Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Advertising

The report adds that the officials are seeking to issue a ban on the couple from being able to use the name for the baby who was earlier this month in the French town of Brive.

The authorities, who are tasked with ensuring children’s names, have raised a flag to the prosecutors on the case, claiming the eye-catching name could spark troubles in the life of the child. If the prosecutors agreed with the authorities, the family could decide to order the couple to change the name.

Griezmann was one of the best players for Les Bleus at the World Cup tournament in Russia, as he scored 4 goals in the tournament.

Advertising

The teenage sensation Mbappe also had an impressive showing in the tournament, also scoring 4 goals, and winning the Young Player of the Tournament award for his performance.

Both Mbappe and Griemann are among the 30-players nominated for the Ballon d’Or Trophy award this year. With France winning the World Cup, both the players recently stressed that a French player should win the trophy.