France’s World Cup stars pay tribute to head coach Deschamps’ late mother

France will be without their head coach Dider Deschamps on the touchline for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup group game against Norway as the latter has returned back home to attend the funeral of his mother, who died on Tuesday. The French Football Federation (FFF) made the announcement in a statement on their X account and later posted a video of the team and the coaching staff paying tribute before starting their training session.

“The national team coach had the sorrow, this Tuesday morning, of learning of the death of his mother. He will return to France to attend her funeral,” the FFF said. The federation further said that the team will be led by Deschamps’ assistant Guy Stephan in his absence.