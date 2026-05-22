France’s FIFA World Cup base: A university near Boston that nailed the quality of grass

The official Team Base Camp Training Site for the FIFA World Cup 2026, France will put both Bentley and the city of Waltham on the global sports map. (AP Photo/X)

The large football field of Bentley Falcons has a giant manual scoreboard that keeps track of ‘soccer style’ offensive and defensive demarcations, as it registers goals scored and goals saved. But it’s the grass beneath the feet that earned Bentley University the right to welcome the French national football team, l’Équipe de France de Football, on June 11.

Chosen as the campus for the official Team Base Camp Training Site for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the incoming French will put both Bentley and the city of Waltham on the global sports map.

Its proximity to Foxborough, Massachusetts, where games will be played, put the town near Boston in prime position as did the top-quality athletic fields and modern workout facilities. Boasting of true grass in Boston, Bentley was approved by Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, Didier Deschamps, head coach of the French national team, who will be looking for a win after losing out unfortunately to the Argentines last time.