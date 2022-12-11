scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

France captain Hugo Lloris says he ‘can share this moment of pain’ with Harry Kane after his penalty miss

"Fortunately for the French team he missed. I know he is strong and he may not think about it for too long," Lloris told reporters after the match.

England's Harry Kane looks dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup. (REUTERS)

France bested England 2-1 to reach the 2022 World Cup semifinal. England however, had a chance to equalise late in the game when Harry Kane earned another spot kick, three minutes after France hit their second goal.

The England skipper however blasted the ball over the goal, having converted one already before in the game. Post match, his French counterpart and Tottenham Hotspur teammate, Hugo Lloris empathised with Kane and said, “Fortunately for the French team he missed. I know he is strong and he may not think about it for too long. I can share this moment of pain with him. I didn’t speak to Harry after the match.”

“I want to be honest with you, with all the emotions, it’s a big match, it was a key moment,” Lloris said. “The man that I am have to be honest, we are team-mates, I respect him a lot. Kane took the responsibility at a key moment in the match.”

The French goalie further added, “We have to savour this moment in the dressing room. It’s a big moment. It’s England. We did a very good job. The French players deserve the credit. We have to prepare for the next battle.”

While Kane was the sole goalscorer for England on the night, France scored their two goals through Aurelien Tchouameni in the first half and Olivier Giroud in the second. With the win, the defending champions set the semifinal against Morocco.

Speaking on the his team’s performance, Lloris said, “The mental aspect was decisive. It was a difficult match against a very good English team, they deserve a lot of praise because it was a great battle right to the end. We were solid in the important moments of the match, we hurt them when we had to.”

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 02:55:31 pm
Over 16 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship since 2011: Govt data

