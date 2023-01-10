scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career

Lloris made his national debut in 2008 in a friendly against Uruguay and went on to lead Les Bleus to their second World Cup triumph in 2018.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final - France v Croatia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 15, 2018 France's Hugo Lloris reacts after his mistake led to Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (not pictured) scoring their second goal REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career
World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France after a record 145 appearances. Lloris won the 2018 World Cup and was captain of the squad that lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar last month.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper told L’Equipe newspaper he will focus on his Tottenham club career in the English Premier League.

“I want to continue to perform, to live this sport as I have always done, and maybe this decision will give me more physical freshness with my club,” Lloris said.

“In the next four or five months, with Tottenham, I want to live strong things, to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League, to do something strong in the Champions League, in the FA Cup too.” France coach Didier Deschamps paid tribute to “a great servant of the French team” and a “remarkable human being” who decided to retire “at the top of his game.”

“He was captain when I became coach in 2012, I kept the armband for him and I have never regretted it,” Deschamps said in a statement relayed by the French Football Federation.

Lloris made his national debut in 2008 in a friendly against Uruguay.

“To have been the goalkeeper of the French team for 14 and a half seasons is strong, but it is also mentally exhausting,” Lloris said. “And I hope that giving myself some time will allow me to continue to play at the highest level for several years.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 10:28 IST
Pay `10L payout to woman prof: HC to DAV varsity

