Toggle Menu
France boss Didier Deschamps takes cautious approach to Euro 2020 qualifiershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/france-boss-didier-deschamps-takes-cautious-approach-to-euro-2020-qualifiers-5632787/

France boss Didier Deschamps takes cautious approach to Euro 2020 qualifiers

The world champions were drawn in Group H with Moldova, Iceland, whom they face next Monday, Albania, Turkey and Andorra.

The world champions are likely to face very defence-minded sides as they are the overwhelming favourites to top the group. (Reuters Photo)

France might have been drawn in a supposedly easy Euro 2020 qualifying group, but coach Didier Deschamps insisted they will take nothing for granted when they start their campaign against Moldova on Friday.

The world champions were drawn in Group H with Moldova, Iceland, whom they face next Monday, Albania, Turkey and Andorra.

“History shows that France has often struggled in qualifying campaigns,” Deschamps told a news conference on Monday.

Les Bleus are likely to face very defence-minded sides as they are the overwhelming favourites to top the group.

Advertising

“They will likely sit back, even if they can attack. We will have very little space, we have already faced that kind of opposition,” Deschamps, who led France to the 2016 European championship final and to the world title in Russia last year, added.

“We will have to be precise and lively. But it is never simple and we know it. We know what to expect. It’s not the ideal game for us.”

After their trip to Chisinau, France will take on Iceland at the Stade de France on Monday.

With most of the players having been involved in domestic duties on Sunday, Deschamps has little time to prepare.

“We are used to it. Today and tomorrow will be for recuperation mostly and then we will have two days to get ready,” he said.

Don't Miss
Gambhir says Indians should back team if it forfeits Pakistan match at World Cup
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air, iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support announced

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chelsea allege racial abuse at Dynamo Kiev in Europa League tie
2 Bangladesh FIFA official arrested for 'defaming' PM Sheikh Hasina
3 Cristiano Ronaldo charged by UEFA for gesture mocking Diego Simeone