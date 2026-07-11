Four teams, 4 plans, 1 result: How France keep winning at this FIFA World Cup

France’s clash against Morocco was billed as the game of the quarterfinals. One that put a congregation of attacking talent that the French have pieced together against Morocco’s unending stamina. Instead, Boston, in its final game of the World Cup, witnessed yet another canter by the French to the finish line. It has been the story of this World Cup – different teams attempting their own spin in solving the French puzzle – each has failed at varying degrees.

Senegal show glimpses

The only sustained period of trouble that the French have faced in the tournament so far has been the first half of their opener against Senegal. The defending African Cup of Nations champions were incredibly organised and keen on physically imposing themselves on the French front four. They didn’t cede the possession battle to Didier Deschamps’ men and were competing on a level footing. But it all changed when Michael Olise switched from the right wing to the centre of the pitch and the devastating two-way combination between him and Mbappe – one that has defined this tournament in its deadliness – took over in the second half. The combined distance of over 120 kms run by the French that day was by far the most they’ve had at this World Cup: a testament to how Senegal made the champion contenders sweat.