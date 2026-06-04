Four quarters, 624 minutes of break: Why football won’t be a game of two halves at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Football has always been a sport of halves. Two periods of 45 minutes, separated by a 15-minute interval. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, that will change.

For the first time, every match will feature mandatory hydration breaks midway through each half. The breaks will take place at around the 22nd minute in the first half and 67th in the second, and will be compulsory regardless of weather conditions.

Consequently, football this summer will begin to resemble sports such as hockey, basketball and American football, where coaches routinely get opportunities to regroup players during the game.

FIFA’s reasoning is straightforward. With matches spread across the United States, Mexico and Canada during the northern summer, heat management and player welfare have become a central concern. Rather than leave the decision to individual referees, FIFA has opted for a uniform approach.