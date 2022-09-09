scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Former United midfielder Juan Mata joins Galatasaray on two-year deal

A skilful playmaker, Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United but failed to consistently replicate the form that made him an indispensable part of Chelsea's attacking set-up.

Manchester United's Juan Mata celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Watford.(AP)

Turkish soccer powerhouse Galatasaray said the club have signed former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on a two-year contract for 1.9 million euros ($1.91 million).

The second year of the Spain international’s contract will be optional, Galatasaray said on Thursday. Mata, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell.

The Turkish Super Lig side also announced that they have taken Argentinian Striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on loan for the 2022-2023 season.

Galatasaray also signed Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira last month on a four-year contract from Arsenal.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:04:29 pm
