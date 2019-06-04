Former Spain, Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui appointed by Sevilla

Sevilla have named Julen Lopetegui, sacked by both Spain and Real Madrid last year, as their new coach, the La Liga club said on Tuesday. Sevilla, who finished sixth in La Liga this season, said in a statement on their website that the 52-year-old would lead their team for the next three seasons.

He replaces Joaquin Caparros who had been in charge of the side on an interim basis since March. Lopetegui was sensationally fired by Spain two days before last year’s World Cup for failing to tell the federation that he had agreed on a move to Real Madrid after the tournament.

That move also turned sour as he was sacked three months into the new season.