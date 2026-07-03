Former player claims Kane can be England’s greatest with better team-mates

Harry Kane has been the highest scorer ever for England with 84 goals. However, he does not have the silverware in his cabinet, which would have complemented his individual brilliance. Former England defender Jamie Carragher opined that if Kane had better teammates, as Sir Bobby Charlton did, Kane would have eclipsed Charlton’s greatness.

“For us, Kane in 2026 is exactly what Charlton was to the country 60 years ago – the beacon of hope which made the supporters believe we can finally win a major tournament. Sadly, he does not have Bobby Moore, Gordon Banks or Alan Ball alongside him to make those dreams a reality,” wrote Carragher in the Telegraph.