Former Manchester United legend predicts London derby result: ‘We’ll go 2-0 to Arsenal’

In a mouthwatering clash on Sunday, Arsenal will take on Chelsea. While both teams have won their opening couple of fixtures, former Manchester United legend Gary Neville predicted the defending champions Arsenal to get the better of Chelsea in the London Derby.

“I think Arsenal will realise Chelsea have better attacking players than Aston Villa so they’ll have to be alert and alive. But I think Villa are the most organised team in the league except for Arsenal. I think they’re really well organised and so well drilled by Unai Emery. Chelsea aren’t as well organised as that, and they aren’t as disciplined,” Neville analysed on Overlap.