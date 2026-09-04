Former Manchester United legend predicts London derby result: ‘We’ll go 2-0 to Arsenal’

In a mouthwatering clash on Sunday, Arsenal will take on Chelsea. While both teams have won their opening couple of fixtures, former Manchester United legend Gary Neville predicted the defending champions Arsenal to get the better of Chelsea in the London Derby.
“I think Arsenal will realise Chelsea have better attacking players than Aston Villa so they’ll have to be alert and alive. But I think Villa are the most organised team in the league except for Arsenal. I think they’re really well organised and so well drilled by Unai Emery. Chelsea aren’t as well organised as that, and they aren’t as disciplined,” Neville analysed on Overlap.
“They won’t defend in the same way as Villa, so I think Arsenal may actually fancy their chances going forward more against Chelsea, but they’ll also have to be alert to the fact Chelsea have some fantastic attacking players,” he further added.
“That’s what makes it really interesting. I think Arsenal will win the game, but it’s a really good test for them and a really good moment to see Chelsea in the early days of Xabi Alonso. I can’t wait for it. I think it will be a really good game. … We’ll go 2-0 to Arsenal. I think Arsenal are going to be so up for it and strong; they are going to be really aggressive,” Neville predicted.
In addition to the game on Sunday, Neville was optimistic about the Gunners’ chance in the UEFA Champions League. The side lost to PSG in the final last season.
“They can definitely have a go in Europe because they did last season, and this is a better squad. They’re really up for another challenge, but I just feel like in the tightest moments, in the biggest matches, you just need that something different and special going forward.
“They’re more than capable of challenging for both the Premier League and Champions League because that’s what they did last year. But I think they needed that star striker; that would have been the final piece of the jigsaw. Whether they can do it without that player is debatable.”