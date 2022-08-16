scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville calls the club ‘a graveyard for footballers’

The former United captain called out the systematic failure of the club to sign players that can help the club succeed in their ambitions to be on top of the Premier League table once again.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 16, 2022 10:52:37 am
Manchester United' Cristiano Ronaldo, (centre), gestures as he sits with teammates, prior to the start of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England. (AP)

Former Manchester United player turned football pundit, Gary Neville has been one of the most vocal on the recent drop of the club. United’s back to back defeats against Brighton and Brentford to kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season has only made him go harder on the club’s situation.

“It has become a graveyard for footballers this football club,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, calling out the systematic failure of the club to sign players that can help the club succeed in their ambitions to be on top of the Premier League table once again.

“Seventy-five per cent of those signings have not worked. Four or five per cent have worked – that is a horror story. We have blamed the players a lot over the last ten years.”

Neville believes that among the 33 major players signed by United since 2013, only two have been successful, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bruno Fernandes. But at the same time, the former United captain shifted the blame to the structure of the club rather than the players themselves.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

“When a school is underperforming, they get put in special measures by the government and you don’t blame the kids,” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

2008 Champions League winner with United, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford last summer but in an year has been seen by many as part of the problem at United. His recent demeanor on and off the pitch has posed questions around his future at the club, which as per reports, the Portuguese has been wanting to leave since their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.

“They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t sell Ronaldo,” the 47-year-old said.

Advertisement

“A few weeks ago the best thing to do was facilitate a move away, now if they lose him there is no goalscoring left. If they don’t bring players in or players don’t perform and they sell Ronaldo, I think they can finish in the bottom half of the Premier League. They are absoutely demoralised and shot to pieces.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:25:13 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News