Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville calls the club ‘a graveyard for footballers’

Former Manchester United player turned football pundit, Gary Neville has been one of the most vocal on the recent drop of the club. United’s back to back defeats against Brighton and Brentford to kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season has only made him go harder on the club’s situation.
“It has become a graveyard for footballers this football club,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, calling out the systematic failure of the club to sign players that can help the club succeed in their ambitions to be on top of the Premier League table once again.
“Seventy-five per cent of those signings have not worked. Four or five per cent have worked – that is a horror story. We have blamed the players a lot over the last ten years.”
Neville believes that among the 33 major players signed by United since 2013, only two have been successful, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bruno Fernandes. But at the same time, the former United captain shifted the blame to the structure of the club rather than the players themselves.
“When a school is underperforming, they get put in special measures by the government and you don’t blame the kids,” he said.
2008 Champions League winner with United, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford last summer but in an year has been seen by many as part of the problem at United. His recent demeanor on and off the pitch has posed questions around his future at the club, which as per reports, the Portuguese has been wanting to leave since their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.
“They are damned if they do and damned if they don’t sell Ronaldo,” the 47-year-old said.
“A few weeks ago the best thing to do was facilitate a move away, now if they lose him there is no goalscoring left. If they don’t bring players in or players don’t perform and they sell Ronaldo, I think they can finish in the bottom half of the Premier League. They are absoutely demoralised and shot to pieces.”
