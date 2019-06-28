Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia signs for LDU Quito

Antonio Valencia, after leaving Manchester United in the summer, has joined Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on a free transfer.

Having started his career with El Nacional, the former right winger and now converted right back will join the Ecuadorian Serie A winners in July, what will be a homecoming for him. LDU Quito are currently seventh at the halfway point this season.

The 33-year-old had joined Manchester United from Wigan in 2009, and made 339 appearances in all competitions, even earning the armband in his decade-long stay.

He won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the Europa League in a successful period at Manchester.

Valencia was part of the Ecuador side that exited from Copa America this month, as they finished bottom in a group consisting Uruguay, Chile and Japan.