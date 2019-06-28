Toggle Menu
Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia signs for LDU Quitohttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/former-manchester-united-captain-antonio-valencia-signs-for-ldu-quito-5805644/

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia signs for LDU Quito

Having started his career with El Nacional, the converted right back will join the Ecuadorian Serie A winners, LDU Quito in July.

Ecuador’s Antonio Valencia during a Copa America training session (AP)

Antonio Valencia, after leaving Manchester United in the summer, has joined Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on a free transfer.

Having started his career with El Nacional, the former right winger and now converted right back will join the Ecuadorian Serie A winners in July, what will be a homecoming for him. LDU Quito are currently seventh at the halfway point this season.

The 33-year-old had joined Manchester United from Wigan in 2009, and made 339 appearances in all competitions, even earning the armband in his decade-long stay.

He won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the Europa League in a successful period at Manchester.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Valencia was part of the Ecuador side that exited from Copa America this month, as they finished bottom in a group consisting Uruguay, Chile and Japan.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 African Cup of Nations: Guinea’s Naby Keita on treatment table again
2 African Cup of Nations: Egypt recall banned Amr Warda after players demand reprieve
3 Zimbabwe FA, players threaten Africa Nations Cup pullout over wage row – Reports