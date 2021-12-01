Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70

Ray Kennedy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984. (Liverpool stock/Reuters)

Ray Kennedy, a former England midfielder who won league titles with Liverpool and Arsenal, has died. He was 70.

Kennedy’s death was announced by both clubs on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1984.

Kennedy won the league and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971. He joined Liverpool three years later and won five league titles and three European Cups.

A highlight of his Liverpool career came when he scored a decisive away goal against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 1981 European Cup semifinals.

Everyone at Arsenal is greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Ray Kennedy. One of the giants of 71′, Ray will be sorely missed by his friends, family and everybody at the club. Rest in peace, Ray ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2021

Ray Kennedy ❤️ For 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 goal and for so much more, we thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jb3SB2B0QK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2021

We are mourning legendary former player Ray Kennedy, who has passed away at the age of 70. The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace Ray, 1951-2021 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2021

Our special tribute to the legendary Ray Kennedy ❤ pic.twitter.com/hYXQnewcMW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2021

Kennedy also played 17 times for England. In 1991, he sold his medals and national team caps to help raise funds for his care.

Bob Paisley, who coached Kennedy at Liverpool, wrote in his autobiography: “In my view he was one of Liverpool’s greatest players and probably the most underrated.”