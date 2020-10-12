Former India football captain Carlton Chapman passes away

Calton Chapman died at age of 49

Former Indian footballer Carlton Chapman passed away at the age of 49 on Monday morning reportedly due to a heart attack. The former footballer was hospitalised with an acute back pain on Sunday night in Bengaluru.

Featuring alongside other greats like I M Vijayan, Jo Paul and Raman Vijayan at FC Kochi in 1997-98 season, Chapman went on to win the 1997 South Asian Football Federation Gold Cup.

A product of the Tata Football Academy (TFA), Chapman joined East Bengal in 1993. He is remembered for scoring a hat trick for the Kolkata club against Al Zawra of Iraq in Asian Cup Winners Cup.

Ooppss…the man who had thrashed Al Zawra – the hero of that historic 6-2 win of East Bengal…

Chapman had his most successful stint with JCT after joining the Punjab-based side in 1995. He won 14 titles, including the first edition of National Football League along with I M Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia.

He joined FC Kochi before returning to East Bengal after a year.

After hanging up his boots, he joined TFA as an instructor. He remained there for six years before taking up a managerial role at Royal Wahingdo in Shillong. Wahingdo won three successive Shillong Premier League titles and the Bordoloi Trophy in 2011.

Chapman took over as the technical director of Quartz FC in Kochi in 2017.

