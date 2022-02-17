Former India footballer Surajit Sengupta passes away

Former India footballer Surajit Sengupta passed away on Thursday after battling with Covid for 24 days. (Twitter)

Former India footballer Surajit Sengupta passed away on Thursday after battling with Covid for 24 days. He was 70.

Sengupta was admitted to the Peerless Hospital in Kolkata and was treated by a special team of doctors over the last three weeks. His condition gradually became critical and over the last 10 days, he was on life support.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Surajit Sengupta, whose skill and guile dazzled Kolkata football fans for years. Go well, Legend! Forever in our hearts 💚♥️ pic.twitter.com/lDLfKWZm63 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 17, 2022

An outstanding right-winger and one of the very few elite ball-players in Indian football, Sengupta’s game was aesthetically pleasing. He played for both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal and represented India at the 1978 Asian Games. The 1978 IFA Shield game against Ararat Football Club, from erstwhile Soviet Union, was one of his finest performances. East Bengal lost the match, but Sengupta got a standing ovation.

After retirement, Sengupta moved to journalism and held an editorial position at Aajkaal newspaper.