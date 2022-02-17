scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Former India footballer Surajit Sengupta passes away

He played for both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal and represented India at the 1978 Asian Games.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: February 17, 2022 4:18:49 pm
Surajit Sengupta, Surajit Sengupta football, football Surajit Sengupta, sports news, indian expressFormer India footballer Surajit Sengupta passed away on Thursday after battling with Covid for 24 days. (Twitter)

Former India footballer Surajit Sengupta passed away on Thursday after battling with Covid for 24 days. He was 70.

Sengupta was admitted to the Peerless Hospital in Kolkata and was treated by a special team of doctors over the last three weeks. His condition gradually became critical and over the last 10 days, he was on life support.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

An outstanding right-winger and one of the very few elite ball-players in Indian football, Sengupta’s game was aesthetically pleasing. He played for both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal and represented India at the 1978 Asian Games. The 1978 IFA Shield game against Ararat Football Club, from erstwhile Soviet Union, was one of his finest performances. East Bengal lost the match, but Sengupta got a standing ovation.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

After retirement, Sengupta moved to journalism and held an editorial position at Aajkaal newspaper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

1st T20: Rohit helps India cruise to 6-wicket win over WI
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 17: Latest News