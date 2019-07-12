Toggle Menu
Former England striker Peter Crouch announces retirementhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/former-england-striker-peter-crouch-announces-retirement-5826790/

Former England striker Peter Crouch announces retirement

Crouch was capped 42 times by England between 2005 and 2010, scoring 22 goals and appearing at two World Cups, while he reached the Champions League final and won the FA Cup at Liverpool.

Peter Crouch celebrates scoring the first goal for England (File Photo)

Former England striker Peter Crouch announced on Friday his retirement from football after more than two decades as a professional.

The 38-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Stoke City striker spent last season at Burnley but his contract ended last month.

Crouch was capped 42 times by England between 2005 and 2010, scoring 22 goals and appearing at two World Cups, while he reached the Champions League final and won the FA Cup at Liverpool.

“If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups, get to a Champions League final, win the FA Cup and get 100 Premier League goals, I would have avoided you at all costs,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s been an absolute dream come true. Our wonderful game has given me everything. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and helped me stay there for so long.”

Crouch had hoped to continue his playing career but said he had found it difficult to accept a bit-part role.

“My ambition was to play until I was 40, so it is scary saying the word ‘retirement’,” he wrote in a column for The Daily Mail.

Advertising

“To go from being a regular starter to someone whose role is limited to 10 or 15 minutes off the bench has been hard to accept.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I will be 39 in January but I am physically fit and could have carried on. What I didn’t want to be was someone who was thrown on to have balls smashed up to them.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Liverpool’s transfer window will not be ‘biggest’, says Juergen Klopp
2 FIFA introduces harsher punishment for racist behaviour
3 Mary Kom inspires me, I’m her biggest fan, says Sunil Chhetri