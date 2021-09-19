scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

By: Reuters |
September 19, 2021 3:26:26 pm
FILE - In this 1967 file photo, England football forward Jimmy Greaves stands on the pitch at Wembley, England, prior to an international soccer match. Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. He was 81. With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Source: AP)

Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said on Sunday.

Greaves, who suffered a stroke six years ago, started his career with Chelsea and scored a then club record 124 league goals for the London club between 1957 and 1961.

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 1965 file photo, England inside-right Jimmy Greaves vies for the ball against Yugoslav goalkeeper Milutin Soskic during the second half of the Football Association football match between England and the Rest of the World at Wembley Stadium, London. Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan has died. (Source: AP)

He played for Tottenham from 1961-70, netting 266 goals in 379 appearances — a record that still stands.

Greaves was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 internationals.

