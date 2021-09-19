Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81

September 19, 2021 3:26:26 pm
Former England striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81, Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur said on Sunday.
Greaves, who suffered a stroke six years ago, started his career with Chelsea and scored a then club record 124 league goals for the London club between 1957 and 1961.
We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.
We extend our deepest sympathies to Jimmy’s family and friends at this sad time.
Rest in peace, Jimmy.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021
He played for Tottenham from 1961-70, netting 266 goals in 379 appearances — a record that still stands.
Greaves was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and scored 44 goals in 57 internationals.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-