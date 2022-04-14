scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies at 55 after car crash

Rincon played at the World Cup in 1990, 1994, and 1998. Besides playing for Colombian and Brazilian clubs during his career, the midfielder also played for Real Madrid, Parma, and Napoli.

By: AP | Bogota |
Updated: April 14, 2022 4:36:45 pm
Freddy RinconColombian player Freddy Rincon, left, fights for the ball with Elvis Martinez of Venezuela during a qualifying France '98 game in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on Dec. 15, 1996. (AP Photo/Jose Caruci, File)

Freddy Rincón, a former captain of the Colombian national soccer team who played in three World Cups, has died after being injured in a car crash. He was 55.

Rincón was injured Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia.

The Colombian soccer federation posted news of Rincón’s death on its website on Wednesday, saying it deeply regrets his passing and sending a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends, and relatives.

Rincón played at the World Cup in 1990, 1994, and 1998. Besides playing for Colombian and Brazilian clubs during his career, the midfielder also played for Real Madrid, Parma, and Napoli.

“We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincón,” FIFA posted on Twitter along with a video of the player scoring one of his most memorable goals at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Colombia needed at least a draw against West Germany in its final group match to advance to the round of 16. Trailing 1-0 in injury time, Rincón scored to help the team advance.

The Colombians then lost to Cameroon in extra time and were eliminated.

