Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu trapped under rubble following Turkey earthquake: Reports

Atsu joined the Magpies after impressing on loan and made 107 appearances for the club while scoring 8 goals before joining Saudi side Al-Raed in 2021.

Atsu who joined Turkish club Hatayspor last summer had recently scored a goal for his current outfit on Sunday. (Twitter/Newcastle United)
Former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu trapped under rubble following Turkey earthquake: Reports
Former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu is trapped under rubble of a destroyed building following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey, a Daily Mail report, quoting multiple Turkish outlets, said.

Atsu who joined Turkish club Hatayspor last summer had recently scored a goal for his current outfit on Sunday. Various reports claim that a search and rescue operation is underway for Ghanaian international. Two of his teammates and members of the technical staff were pulled out of the rubble but Atsu is still missing, according to reports.

“Praying for some positive news,” Atsu’s former club Newcastle tweeted. Atsu had joined Chelsea in 2013 but was sent out on loans to Everton and Newcastle. He would eventually join the Magpies after impressing on loan and made 107 appearances for the club while scoring 8 goals before joining Saudi side Al-Raed in 2021.

According to reports, Turkish keeper Ahmed Turkaslan of Yeni Malatyaspor was also missing. The club’s assistant coach İlhan Var said, ‘We have not found our goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan yet. There are no signs right now. His wife came out and described where he could be.’

Three big earthquakes – of 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 magnitude – hit Turkey on Monday killing more than 1,900 people and injuring thousands. The deaths and destruction are in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The last two earthquakes hit hours after the first killer temblor of 7.8 magnitude.

The epicentre of the first quake was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province, the Syria border. The second quake was near Ekinozu in nearby Kahramanmaraş province; and the third near Goksun in the same province.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 20:27 IST
Former BJP leader Victoria Gowri becomes Madras HC addl judge, supporters ask: ‘Is it a banned party’

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
