Former Brazil coach Tite ‘robbed’ in Rio

Former Brazil boss Tite has been allegedly robbed in a street in Rio and then the thief blasted him over the country’s World Cup exit, Brazilian paper O Globo has reported.

Tite had been in charge of the Brazil side since 2016 – and even led them to Copa America success three years ago – but resigned following their shock exit to Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Brazil were one of the favourites to win the tournament, had returned to Brazil following the disappointment in Qatar.

During his time managing the Brazil team, they won the 2019 Copa America, and finished runners-up two years later. However, in both 2018 and 2022 World Cups, they fell at the quarter-final stage, against Belgium and Croatia respectively.

After Brazil’s World Cup exit, Tite said: “The cycle ended and I said that one-and-a-half years ago and I keep to my word. We cannot make a drama. There are other great professionals that can replace me. The cycle is over.”

Brazil are now looking to replace Tite, and after Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti snubbed them, they are reportedly eyeing up Roma manager Jose Mourinho.