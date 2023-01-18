scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Former Barcelona player spotted leaving Shakira’s home with Pique diss song blaring in the background

Shakira seemingly dedicated her latest record-breaking record, in which she appears to target her former partner Gerard Pique, to women worldwide.

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation last year. (Screengrab)

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who have been together since 2011 and have two children, announced their separation last year.

Since then, a lot of drama has been unfolding, and it has not been an easy ride for the duo.

In the latest, Shakira seemingly dedicated her latest record-breaking record, in which she appears to target her former partner Gerard Pique, to women worldwide.

Spanish TV show ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’ recently revealed how much money Shakira had made in total following her split and from her last three songs.

“In these four days, Shakira has made more than 2,500,000 dollars with ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’,” they noted.

“As for the other recent songs in which she also refers to the ex-footballer, ‘Te felicito’, released in April 2022, has more than 445,000 million streams, generating about 10 million dollars.

In another twist, according to a report in Diario AS, Shakira was reportedly hosting a house party on Sunday night, celebrating the success of her ‘diss track’, where former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert was seen leaving Shakira’s home whilst blaring Pique diss song from his car.

As per the report, Kluivert, who played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2004, never played alongside Pique but his wife is known to be close to Shakira – since the two are both from Colombia

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the rap diss track released on Thursday (January 12) by Hips Don’t Lie singer Shakira and DJ Bizarrap has already reached 90 million views today (January 14), helping it become the most watched new Latin song on YouTube.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 23:50 IST
Next Story

BJP MLAs carrying black paint marshalled out; will ensure their disqualification: Speaker

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 18: Latest News
close