Former Barcelona player spotted leaving Shakira’s home with Pique diss song blaring in the background

Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who have been together since 2011 and have two children, announced their separation last year.

Since then, a lot of drama has been unfolding, and it has not been an easy ride for the duo.

In the latest, Shakira seemingly dedicated her latest record-breaking record, in which she appears to target her former partner Gerard Pique, to women worldwide.

Spanish TV show ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’ recently revealed how much money Shakira had made in total following her split and from her last three songs.

“In these four days, Shakira has made more than 2,500,000 dollars with ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’,” they noted.

“As for the other recent songs in which she also refers to the ex-footballer, ‘Te felicito’, released in April 2022, has more than 445,000 million streams, generating about 10 million dollars.

In another twist, according to a report in Diario AS, Shakira was reportedly hosting a house party on Sunday night, celebrating the success of her ‘diss track’, where former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert was seen leaving Shakira’s home whilst blaring Pique diss song from his car.

Greetings to Patrick Kluivert too. Hope you all had fun evening 😀 pic.twitter.com/FXbSSQwYGY — .✨ (@fcb__g) January 16, 2023

As per the report, Kluivert, who played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2004, never played alongside Pique but his wife is known to be close to Shakira – since the two are both from Colombia

Meanwhile, the rap diss track released on Thursday (January 12) by Hips Don’t Lie singer Shakira and DJ Bizarrap has already reached 90 million views today (January 14), helping it become the most watched new Latin song on YouTube.