Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi named Guangzhou coach

August 14, 2022 12:24:29 pm
Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi has been appointed head coach of eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC, the club announced on social media.
Zheng, who spent 11-and-a-half seasons with the club as a player, replaces Liu Zhiyu at the helm.
Guangzhou are currently third from bottom of the Chinese Super League standings after winning just once in 12 games so far this season.
The role will be Zheng’s first as a head coach, although he has previously led Guangzhou on an interim basis.
Subscriber Only Stories
The former midfielder was named Asian Player of the Year in 2013 after helping the club to the first of two Asian Champions League titles that year. They claimed a second in 2015.
Zheng ended his playing career with Guangzhou at the end of last season having joined in 2011 from Scottish club Celtic with Guangzhou in the second tier of Chinese football.
Bank-rolled by property developers China Evergrande, the club won the second division title before going on to claim seven consecutive Chinese Super League trophies and eight in nine seasons.
The club’s most recent league title came in 2019.
Zheng also played 108 times for China before retiring after the country failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.
He is joined by former Guangzhou midfielders Huang Bowen and Mei Fang, who will work as his assistant coaches.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Farah Khan’s goes on a dinner date with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ girl gang
World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Saumya Tandon starts fundraiser to help Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Deepesh Bhan after his death: ‘He is gone but…’
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
Armed men rob Fedbank in Chennai, valuables worth crores looted
Sushil Modi writes: Nitish Kumar’s delusional ambition, hubris are hurting the people of Bihar
Women were always speaking, there was no one listening: Smriti Irani
Freebie politics row: AAP begins online campaign seeking support for ‘Bharatvaad’ instead of ‘BJP’s dostvaad’
Pune constable caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 5k, arrested
Vinayak Mete, a Maratha leader who worked for community till his last breath
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: Rajasthan BJP MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947
Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport