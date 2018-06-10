Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky sets up son for goal in farewell game; watch video

Tomas Rosicky with his son during testimonial match. Tomas Rosicky with his son during testimonial match.

Marking an end to a 19-year long career, former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky played a testimonial match in Prague with his former teammates. The 37-year old, who has Borussia Dortmund Sparta Prague, Borussia Dortmund, and Arsenal, before announcing retirement in December 2017, invited former players from all the clubs, including Arsenal’s Robin van Persie, Gael Clichy, Jens Lehmann and Cesc Fabregas for a match between Czech Republic XI against World XI.

The home side led by Rosicky went on to take the lead by 4-2 in the match. But in a special moment, Rosicky brought his son on to the field and carried him towards the six-yard box. As a special gesture to the young kid, the defenders of the World XI, allowed him to go past them by falling around his feet. Rosicky passed the ball to his kid, who kicked it between the legs of Jens Lehmann to score the fifth and final goal of the match. After the goal, Lehmann picked up the young kid and celebrated with him.

Rosicky, whose kick from the spot was earlier saved by Lehmann, said that he was surprised by the gesture from the former Gunners goalkeeper. “I was actually expecting Jens to save my son’s shot too! I’m glad he showed his human side as well,” he was quoted as saying in a video uploaded on Arsenal’s official website.

Speaking about his farewell from the sport, that saw him make 170 appearances for Arsenal in a 10-year long span between 2006 and 2016, Rosicky said that it is an emotional moment for him. “Obviously it’s very emotional. It was great, I have to say, that I could share this moment with all the guys who came to play in the game and be here with me, so I have to say thank you to everyone who came here and made this occasion very special,” he said.

