Former AIFF general secretary Kushal Das dies

Veteran administrator and former All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, who played a significant role in organising the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the country, died on Friday. (X/Indian Football Team)

Veteran administrator and former All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, who played a significant role in organising the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the country, died here on Friday. He was 66. Das is survived by his wife and two sons.

He held the position of AIFF general secretary for 12 years before resigning in 2022 due to unspecified health reasons.

Before entering football administration in 2010, Das had served as Chief Financial Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and International Management Group (IMG) India.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in the capital, according to Shaji Prabhakaran, another long-time football administrator who succeeded Das as the AIFF’s full-time secretary general in 2022 after former I-League CEO Sunando Dhar served as the acting General S for a brief while.