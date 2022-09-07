scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Footballer scores bizarre own goal, club says regional prosecutors will investigate match-fixing

Amazonense said that those involved had been fired and added that regional prosecutors were asked to launch an investigation into alleged match-fixing. It, however, did not reveal who were sacked.

Campos received a back pass from a teammate and just kicked the ball into the back of his own net while goalie Luis Antonio made no effort to stop it. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Own goals are a part and parcel in the game of football and over the years we have seen many a bizarre own goals in a lot of matches but Atletico Amazonense’s midfielder Julio Campos scored what appeared to be a blatant own goal in a match against rivals Sul America.

Campos received a back pass from a teammate and just kicked the ball into the back of his own net while goalie Luis Antonio made no effort to stop it.

Amazonense said that those involved had been fired and added that regional prosecutors were asked to launch an investigation into alleged match-fixing. It, however, did not reveal who were sacked, according to a Sun report.

The club described the incident in a statement as an act of “serious sabotage”.

“His unethical attitude ruined any hopes of promotion our team had and made it clear that from the beginning of the game the athlete was determined to sabotage his own side,” the club said about Campos.

The Amazonas State Federation declared they will present the case to the Sports Court and police for further investigation, according to ge.globo as quoted by the BBC.

Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Amazonense lost 4-1 to Sul America in the second division of the Amazonas state championship and were eliminated from the race for promotion to the state top-tier league.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:34:27 pm
Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl vs Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Delhi in bottom one-third of states, UTs with students lacking basic numeracy skills, survey finds

Will free properties from encroachments, buy own bulldozer: U'khand Waqf chief

SC to go paperless for Delhi vs Centre Constitution bench hearing

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

