Footballer scores bizarre own goal, club says regional prosecutors will investigate match-fixing

Own goals are a part and parcel in the game of football and over the years we have seen many a bizarre own goals in a lot of matches but Atletico Amazonense’s midfielder Julio Campos scored what appeared to be a blatant own goal in a match against rivals Sul America.

Campos received a back pass from a teammate and just kicked the ball into the back of his own net while goalie Luis Antonio made no effort to stop it.

Amazonense said that those involved had been fired and added that regional prosecutors were asked to launch an investigation into alleged match-fixing. It, however, did not reveal who were sacked, according to a Sun report.

Série B do Campeonato Amazonense. Atlético Amazonense perdia por 3 a 1 para o Sul América. Aos 44 minutos do segundo tempo, o volante Júlio Campos, do Atlético, pega a bola e chuta contra o PRÓPRIO gol O que acham que pode ser isso? pic.twitter.com/GJx9Z863qR — Rômulo Almeida (@_AlmeidaRomulo) September 5, 2022

The club described the incident in a statement as an act of “serious sabotage”.

“His unethical attitude ruined any hopes of promotion our team had and made it clear that from the beginning of the game the athlete was determined to sabotage his own side,” the club said about Campos.

The Amazonas State Federation declared they will present the case to the Sports Court and police for further investigation, according to ge.globo as quoted by the BBC.

Amazonense lost 4-1 to Sul America in the second division of the Amazonas state championship and were eliminated from the race for promotion to the state top-tier league.