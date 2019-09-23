Football weekend wrap: City’s biggest win to Kante’s stunner in loss to Liverpool

Football wrap: With the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season keeping us busy during mid-weeks, the weekend of domestic football did not fail to impress. While big teams struggled in the European opener, most of them returned home to take the frustration out in their respective leagues. Here is a look at the top talking points from weekend football:

Manchester City deliver biggest-ever league win

Defensive mistakes cost Pep Guardiola’s side dearly last weekend but they more than made up for it by posting their biggest-ever Premier League win as a bewildered Watford went down 8-0. The reigning champions took just 52 seconds to get off the mark, with the superb Kevin De Bruyne unlocking Watford with a sublime pass for David Silva to break the deadlock. Further goals from Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave City a 5-0 lead in under 18 minutes — the fastest a team has scored five times in Premier League history. After Bernardo Silva had completed his hat-trick and De Bruyne had added a eighth, City kept up the pressure as they chased Manchester United’s record victory margin in the Premier League — a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995.

Kante’s stunner as Liverpool beat Chelsea

Liverpool restored its five-point lead over Manchester City by making it six wins out of six, overcoming Chelsea 2-1 by unpicking the Stamford Bridge hosts twice from set-pieces in the first half. Trent Alexander-Arnold was teed up by Mohamed Salah’s free kick to get the opener in the 14th minute. Roberto Firmino headed in Andy Robertson’s cross on the half-hour after Cesar Azpilicueta’s equalizer had been ruled out when the VAR spotted an earlier offside.

Despite the Blues’ defeat, N’Golo Kante’s stunner was one of the highlights of the match. The 28-year old picked up the ball off club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and charged towards Liverpool’s goal, tricked his way past Fabinho before firing a shot into the top corner. And while doing all this, he was surrounded by red shirts Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Manchester United woes continue, Phil Jones gets told off

Manchester United lost 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side winless in seven Premier League matches on the road stretching back into last season. To compound United’s problems, Marcus Rashford limped off early in the second half after Andriy Yarmolenko had given the hosts the lead in the 44th minute.

Social media lip readers are trying to ascertain what Phil Jones said to earn a ticking off from Ed Woodward, the Manchester United vice-chairman, during the match. The consensus seems to be that he predicted that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be “sacked in the morning”.

Barcelona struggles continue, Real Madrid look determined

Barcelona are off to their worst start to the Spanish league in 25 years. Not even Lionel Messi’s return was enough to prevent the reigning champions from being outplayed by Granada 2-0 this weekend. Barcelona is seventh with seven points from its first five matches.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, produced a gutsy performance to earn a 1-0 win at Sevilla, which took them level on points at the top of La Liga, after suffering a humiliating Champions League defeat to PSG in midweek.

VAR’s weekly dose of controversy

Video Assistant referee never goes out of discussion. On Saturday, Serge Aurier looked to have made it 2-0 for Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane’s opener but the goal was overturned due to a marginal, controversial offside call.

Do you think this is on or offside? ??: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/HIdyVJjFxQ — SiriusXM FC 157 ???? (@SiriusXMFC) September 21, 2019

In another match, Cesar Azpilicueta had a goal disallowed by VAR for an offside call on Mason Mount in the build-up to what would have cancelled out Trent Alexander-Arnold’s opener in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. Frank Lampard reacted in an interview to talkSPORT, saying “It’s here to stay, so it’s frustrating. It definitely kills the moment, that’s for sure. People pay their money and they want to celebrate, the players want to celebrate and now, we’re all going to have to try to wait a moment. It’s difficult. I saw the Tottenham game yesterday and it’s a shame when you’re talking about tough decisions.”

Milan derby

Inter remained the only side in Serie A with a perfect record after beating city rival AC Milan 2-0. Both teams had a goal ruled out in the first half and Inter hit the woodwork. The Nerazzurri broke the deadlock shortly after the interval with a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic. Romelu Lukaku all but sealed the result in the 78th minute with his third goal in four Serie A matches.